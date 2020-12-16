- Kiwi under pressure during the American session, losses ground across the board.
- NZD/USD sideways, still unable to consolidate above 0.7100.
The NZD/USD pair hit earlier at 0.7120, the strongest level since April 2018, and then reversed sharply, falling to 0.7068. Ahead of the FOMC decision it trades at 0.7080, slightly lower for the day.
The move lower took place amid a modest recovery of the greenback across the board and also by a weaker kiwi. The New Zealand dollar printed fresh lows with AUD/NZD hitting fresh one-month highs near 1.0700.
Market participants continue focusing on potential deals on Brexit and a new fiscal stimulus in the US. At 19:00 GMT the Federal Reserve will release its decision and a half-hour later, Jerome Powell will hold a press conference. During Thursday’s Asian session, Q3 GDP data from New Zealand is due.
Upside limited, range prevails
The NZD/USD pair continues to move sideways within a bullish trend. The upper limit of the consolidation range it the two-year high around 0.7120. The kiwi continues to be unable to consolidate above 0.7100. If it manages to do so, it would clear the way to more gains. On the flip side, the immediate support stands at 0.7060 and then at 0.7000. A close below 0.7000 would suggest a deeper correction.
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7076
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.7092
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7023
|Daily SMA50
|0.6829
|Daily SMA100
|0.6732
|Daily SMA200
|0.6479
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7099
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7059
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7114
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7005
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7052
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7084
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7074
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7067
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7043
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7027
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7107
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7123
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7147
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount
EUR/USD has fallen off the fresh multi-year peak of 1.2212 as traders pause ahead of the Fed decision. US retail sales missed estimates and EZ PMIs exceeded them.
GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.35 as promising headlines of Brexit progress have yet to yield a deal. The EU and the UK are reportedly at odds over fisheries.
XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC
Gold surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering near the $1855 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever
Bitcoin has just climbed above $20,000 for the first time ever and seems poised for further upside action. The digital asset trades at $20,300 at the time of writing.
WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report
Crude oil prices rose during the first two days of the week as the coronavirus vaccine rollout and US stimulus optimism allowed investors to continue to price a steady recovery in global oil demand.