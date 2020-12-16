  • Kiwi under pressure during the American session, losses ground across the board.
  • NZD/USD sideways, still unable to consolidate above 0.7100.

The NZD/USD pair hit earlier at 0.7120, the strongest level since April 2018, and then reversed sharply, falling to 0.7068. Ahead of the FOMC decision it trades at 0.7080, slightly lower for the day.

The move lower took place amid a modest recovery of the greenback across the board and also by a weaker kiwi. The New Zealand dollar printed fresh lows with AUD/NZD hitting fresh one-month highs near 1.0700.

Market participants continue focusing on potential deals on Brexit and a new fiscal stimulus in the US. At 19:00 GMT the Federal Reserve will release its decision and a half-hour later, Jerome Powell will hold a press conference. During Thursday’s Asian session, Q3 GDP data from New Zealand is due.

Upside limited, range prevails

The NZD/USD pair continues to move sideways within a bullish trend. The upper limit of the consolidation range it the two-year high around 0.7120. The kiwi continues to be unable to consolidate above 0.7100. If it manages to do so, it would clear the way to more gains. On the flip side, the immediate support stands at 0.7060 and then at 0.7000. A close below 0.7000 would suggest a deeper correction.

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7076
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 0.7092
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7023
Daily SMA50 0.6829
Daily SMA100 0.6732
Daily SMA200 0.6479
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7099
Previous Daily Low 0.7059
Previous Weekly High 0.7114
Previous Weekly Low 0.7005
Previous Monthly High 0.7052
Previous Monthly Low 0.6589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7084
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7074
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7067
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7043
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7027
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7107
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7123
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7147

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount

EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount

EUR/USD has fallen off the fresh multi-year peak of 1.2212 as traders pause ahead of the Fed decision. US retail sales missed estimates and EZ PMIs exceeded them.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues

GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues

GBP/USD has fallen below 1.35 as promising headlines of Brexit progress have yet to yield a deal. The EU and the UK are reportedly at odds over fisheries. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC

XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC

Gold surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering near the $1855 region, nearly unchanged for the day.

Gold news

Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever

Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever

Bitcoin has just climbed above $20,000 for the first time ever and seems poised for further upside action. The digital asset trades at $20,300 at the time of writing.

Read more

WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report

WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report

Crude oil prices rose during the first two days of the week as the coronavirus vaccine rollout and US stimulus optimism allowed investors to continue to price a steady recovery in global oil demand.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures