- NZD/USD bears pile in again as the US dollar attracts a safe-haven bid.
- DXY rallies to fresh bull cycle highs, sinking the bird ahead of NFP.
At 0.6421, NZD/USD is down some 1.88% after falling from a high of 0.6568 to a low of 0.6393 as investors move back into the US dollar as a discount. The greenback rallied to a fresh bull cycle high as per the DXY index that measures the US dollar vs. six major rivals.
''The Kiwi is significantly lower this morning, having slid around 1½ cents from yesterday’s peak as post-Fed optimism faded, the USD regained its erstwhile solid footing, equity indices sank and bond yields surged,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
''There wasn’t really anything Kiwi-specific in the mix; rather it was just a global tornado of risk capitulation. Readers will be aware that we had been expecting a post-Fed risk rally, and there were always question marks about how long-lived it would be, but few likely would have picked this quick a turnaround.''
The catalyst today came from a bearish rate hike from the Bank of England, warning of price pressures and wage deflation, and ultimately putting the fear of stagflation into the markets. Additionally, the economic data from outside of the US continues to disappoint with Chinese PMI's sinking deeper within already contracting territory.
Weak German data that was showing that industrial orders in March suffered their biggest monthly drop since last October hammered down the coffin for the euro on Thursday. Consequently, the greenback was boosted by safe-haven buying as global equities come back under pressure.
''Price action of this sort will likely leave a sour taste in many people’s mouths, and in the wake of it, one has to consider the possibility that the typical early-cycle USD fade gets hijacked by volatility (and not just the Ukraine crisis and BoJ policy),'' analysts at ANZ Bank warned
Eyes turn to NFP
It is now all about the Nonfarm Payrolls.
''Whilst the Fed is not currently considering a 75bps rate increase, that guidance is based on expectations that the trend increase in monthly Nonfarm payrolls will slow and core inflation is stabilising. But there are no guarantees at all that that will be the case,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
''Demand for labour in the US remains very strong and core services inflation is rising steadily. The April non-farm payroll and employment reports tomorrow night, therefore, carry a lot of significance.''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6426
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0119
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.82
|Today daily open
|0.6545
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6679
|Daily SMA50
|0.6791
|Daily SMA100
|0.676
|Daily SMA200
|0.6879
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6558
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6422
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6646
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6451
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7035
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6506
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6474
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6459
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6373
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6323
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6594
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6644
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.673
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
