NZD/USD dives to three-week lows, approaching 0.6900 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors prompted dragged NZD/USD lower for the second consecutive day.
  • The risk-off impulse benefitted the safe-haven USD and undermined the perceived riskier kiwi.
  • NZ PM Ardern announced a snap three-day nationwide lockdown and added to the selling bias.

The NZD/USD pair maintained its heavily offered tone heading into the European session and dropped to near three-week lows, around the 0.6915 region in the last hour.

The pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from the 0.7050 supply zone and witnessed heavy selling during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. This marked the second day of a negative move and was sponsored by worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The market concerns about the economic fallout from the continuous rise in new COVID-19 cases were further fueled by disappointing Chinese macro data on Monday. This, along with political tension in Afghanistan, took its toll on the global risk sentiment and benefitted the safe-haven US dollar.

The perceived riskier kiwi was further pressured after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a snap three-day nationwide lockdown in light of the community case detected in Auckland. This was seen as another factor that contributed to the sharp intraday decline for the NZD/USD pair.

The downward momentum took along some trading stops near the 0.6975-70 horizontal support and aggravated the bearish pressure surrounding the NZD/USD pair. This might have already set the stage for a further depreciating move as the focus now shifts to the RBNZ policy decision on Wednesday.

In the meantime, traders will take cues from Tuesday's release of US monthly Retail Sales figures and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech later during the US session. Apart from this, the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday will help determine the next leg of a directional move for the NZD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6914
Today Daily Change -0.0107
Today Daily Change % -1.52
Today daily open 0.7021
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6996
Daily SMA50 0.7019
Daily SMA100 0.7096
Daily SMA200 0.7112
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7044
Previous Daily Low 0.701
Previous Weekly High 0.7063
Previous Weekly Low 0.6969
Previous Monthly High 0.7106
Previous Monthly Low 0.6881
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7023
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7031
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7006
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6991
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6972
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.704
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7059
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7075

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

