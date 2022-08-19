  • NZD/USD continues losing ground for the fifth straight day and drops closer to the monthly low.
  • Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields underpin the USD and exert pressure on the pair.
  • Recession fears also benefit the safe-haven buck and drive flows away from the risk-sensitive kiwi.

The NZD/USD pair remains under heavy selling pressure for the fifth successive day on Friday and drops to a fresh monthly low during the first half of the European session. The pair has now retreated over 250 pips from a two-month high touched last week and is currently placed just above the 0.6200 round-figure mark.

The US dollar buying remains unabated on the last day of the week and turns out to be a key factor that continues to exert downward pressure on the NZD/USD pair. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, climbs to a one-month high amid expectations that the Fed will stick to its policy tightening path.

The bets were reaffirmed by the recent hawkish comments by Fed officials and the incoming positive US macroeconomic releases. This, in turn, remains supportive of a further rise in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, the risk-off impulse - amid growing recession fears, is underpinning the safe-haven buck and driving flows away from the risk-sensitive kiwi.

The combination of the aforementioned factors offset the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's fourth 50 bps rate hike on Wednesday and the outlook to bring forward the timing of further rate increases. Even hawkish remarks by RBBZ Governor Adrian Orr fail to impress bulls or ease the bearish pressure, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the NZD/USD pair is to the downside.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Friday, leaving the USD at the mercy of the US bond yields. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment would be looked upon to grab short-term opportunities around the NZD/USD pair. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register heavy weekly losses and seem vulnerable to decline further.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6212
Today Daily Change -0.0045
Today Daily Change % -0.72
Today daily open 0.6257
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6302
Daily SMA50 0.6261
Daily SMA100 0.6417
Daily SMA200 0.6606
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6313
Previous Daily Low 0.6246
Previous Weekly High 0.647
Previous Weekly Low 0.6228
Previous Monthly High 0.633
Previous Monthly Low 0.6061
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6272
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6287
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6231
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6205
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6164
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6298
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6339
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6366

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

