NZD/USD: Depressed under 0.6500 amid risk reset

- NZD/USD seesaws between 0.6436 and 0.6450, mostly unchanged after New Zealand data.
- New Zealand’s Q1 Current Account figures flashed downbeat readings.
- The market’s risk-tone struggles to extend the previous optimism.
- A lack of major data/events could keep headlines concerning the US-China and virus on the driver’s seat.
NZD/USD pays a little heed to New Zealand’s first quarter (Q1) Current Account data while taking rounds to 0.6445 after the release. In doing so, the Kiwi pair keeps the small range between 0.6436 and 0.6450 during the early-Asian session on Wednesday.
New Zealand’s Q1 Current Account slipped beneath $1.482B to $0.721B whereas the Current Account-GDP Ratio dropped further below -2.7% forecast to -3.6% during the same period.
On Tuesday, the pair snapped two-day winning streak the previous day as the US dollar registered notable gains on Retail Sales. Also negatively affecting the quote could be fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence amid tensed conditions in Beijing and escalating numbers from some of the US states.
Having initially cheered the market’s optimism due to the US Federal Reserve action on Tuesday, the Kiwi pair failed to confront the broad US dollar strength. The greenback managed to cheer the record percentage increase in Retail Sales while managing to overcome downbeat comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, during his testimony. In doing so, the quote also paid a little heed to stricter lockdown measures in Beijing and virus challenges in Florida and Texas.
As portraying the previous optimism, Wall Street benchmarks and the US 10-year Treasury yield printed gains. Though, the risk-on sentiment lost allure recently as worrisome headlines from North Korea and on India-China issue question the optimist. Also challenging the mood could be worsening situations in Beijing, with outbound travels on hold, as well as the highest numbers of new COVID-19 numbers from Japan since May 30.
It’s worth mentioning that upbeat comments from Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan failed to get a major audience. Though, markets remained cautious as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo heads to Hawaii with a target to meet Chinese diplomats. Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses of 0.20% to 3,110 by the press time.
Considering the lack of major data/events on the calendar, traders may keep eyes on the qualitative catalysts for fresh impulse. In doing so, US-China and virus updates might occupy the front rows.
Technical analysis
A clear break below the three-week-old support line, at 0.6440 becomes necessary for the pair to revisit a 200-day SMA level of 0.6320. Until then, odds of its pullback to 0.6500 can’t be ruled out.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6442
|Today Daily Change
|-33 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51%
|Today daily open
|0.6475
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6317
|Daily SMA50
|0.6149
|Daily SMA100
|0.618
|Daily SMA200
|0.6321
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6485
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6381
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6585
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6394
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6445
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.642
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6409
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6343
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6305
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6513
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.655
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6616
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY fades a spike to 107.45 despite poor Japan's exports data
USD/JPY fades a spike to 107.45 despite a slump in the Japanese exports, as the negative Tokyo open weighs on the market mood. S&P 500 futures are seen erasing gains, as risk-off trades appear back in vogue.
AUD/USD struggles for a firm direction below 0.6900 amid mixed clues
AUD/USD eases from 0.6892 still carrying the late-US session recovery from 0.6833. Fed-led optimism initially favored the pair on Tuesday, USD recovery trimmed gains afterward. Aussie Westpac Leading Index, risk catalysts worth watching for immediate direction.
WTI: Bears take over after surprise API stocks build, eyes $37 mark
WTI is back on the $37 level in early Asian trading this Wednesday, as the sellers return following an unexpected build in the US crude stocks data, as published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) late Tuesday.
Gold: Bulls and bears jostle below $1,730
Gold prices extend weakness from $1,730.54 with $1,723.86 being the latest low. The yellow metal seesawed the previous day, closing around $1,728 with mild gains, as the mixed plays between the risk catalysts and the US dollar confused the bullion traders.
S&P 500: Futures trim initial losses but optimists still await a push
S&P 500 Futures register 0.06% losses while trading around 3,116 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The risk barometer recently gained after Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan spoke positively for the US economy.