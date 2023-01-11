- NZD/USD seesaws inside a choppy trading range for the second consecutive day.
- Sluggish markets restrict Kiwi pair’s immediate moves despite upbeat second-tier data from New Zealand.
- US Inflation is the key to clear directions, risk catalysts may entertain intraday traders.
NZD/USD struggles to justify the previous day’s bearish Doji candlestick as it treads water around 0.6370 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the Kiwi pair portrays the market’s inactivity amid a light calendar and mixed catalysts.
Among them, the US Dollar’s hesitance to track the downbeat US Treasury bond yields joins firmer New Zealand (NZ) data and a light calendar elsewhere. Also likely to restrict immediate NZD/USD moves could be the market’s cautious mood ahead of Thursday’s key inflation data for the US and China.
That said, New Zealand’s ANZ Commodity Price Index improved sharply to -0.1% in December versus -5.7% market forecasts and -4.0% prior.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains pressured towards the 103.00 round figure, around 103.30 by the press time, as it struggles to extend Tuesday’s bounce off the seven-month low. In doing so, the greenback traces the downbeat US Treasury yields while also portraying the market’s inaction ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
It’s worth mentioning that the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose 10 basis points (bps) to 3.61% the previous day, following a corrective bounce to snap the two-day downtrend. However, the benchmark bond coupons retreated to 3.60% by the press time. The same join the upbeat Wall Street closing to help S&P 500 Futures print mild gains and weigh on the US Dollar’s safe-haven demand.
On a different page, the World Bank’s grim economic outlook and indecision over China’s prospects, following the latest reopening, also seem to trouble the NZD/USD pair amid an absence of any major data at home.
Moving on, NZD/USD may witness further lackluster moves amid anxiety ahead of Thursday’s inflation numbers from China and the US.
Technical analysis
A weekly symmetrical triangle restricts short-term NZD/USD moves between 0.6385 and 0.6345. However, the bearish Doji candlestick, marked the previous day, keeps the sellers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6371
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.6371
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6324
|Daily SMA50
|0.6235
|Daily SMA100
|0.6043
|Daily SMA200
|0.6219
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6391
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6342
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6363
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.619
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6514
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.623
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6361
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6372
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6345
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6319
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6296
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6394
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6417
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6443
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares gains below 0.6900 amid upbeat Australian data
AUD/USD is paring back gains below 0.6900 following the upbeat Australian CPI and Retail Sales data on early Wednesday. The Aussie pair turns cautious amid a minor uptick in the US Dollar and mixed Asian stocks.
EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.0710 support confluence
EUR/USD renews its intraday high around 1.0750 as it extends the day-start recovery during a sluggish mid-Asian session of Wednesday. In doing so, the major currency pair prints mild gains inside a three-day-old rectangle formation.
Gold eyes further upside ahead of China, United States inflation
Gold price (XAU/USD) portrays the typical pre-data anxiety as it makes rounds to $1,875 during early Wednesday, probing a three-day uptrend around the highest levels since May 2022.
Ethereum Classic price to collect liquidity one way or another, here's what traders should watch for
Ethereum Classic price has cultivated a new narrative as the bulls produced a massive 25% influx on January 4. The upswing was the largest daily gainer for ETC since July 16's 31% rise, bringing a feeling of bullish nostalgia back into the market sentiment.
US Dollar Direction in 2023: Ranking of seven currencies and their drivers Premium
What goes up must come down – the US Dollar has had an excellent 2022 at the expense of risking global trade and growth. Despite geopolitical reshuffling, Uncle Sam’s currency is used in most invoices, making its dearer value a burden. Help is on its way.