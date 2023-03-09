NZD/USD declines towards 0.6100 as US Biden sets to tax riches more, China CPI in focus

- NZD/USD is declining towards 0.6100 as US Biden has proposed more taxes for riches.
- Contracting Fiscal policy along with rising interest rates by the Fed might show a synergic impact on US Inflation.
- Higher liquidity infusion in the Chinese economy will bring more business for the New Zealand Dollar.
The NZD/USD pair has failed to recapture the critical resistance of 0.6120 in the Asian session. The Kiwi asset is declining towards the round-level support of 0.6100 as the headlines that US President Joe Biden has proposed raising corporation tax from 21% to 28% has strengthened negative market sentiment further.
US Biden wants a 25% billionaire tax and large levies on rich investors. He has also proposed a tax on income over $400,000 at 39.6% in the budget. It looks like the United States fiscal policy is coming into play to restrict Consumer Price Index (CPI) from flexing its muscles further. Liquidity squeezing from the market in the form of higher taxes might have a decent impact on consumer spending.
The headline of taxing US riches more is also putting pressure on the S&P500 futures. The 500-US stocks basket futures are showing losses in the Asian session. It seems that insignificant Wednesday’s recovery move will be capitalized as a selling opportunity by the market participants.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) might show some upside moves on the proposal of higher taxes from US Biden. At the time of writing, the USD Index is hovering above 105.20 and is expected to resume its upside journey.
This week, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data will remain in the spotlight. As per the consensus, the US economy has added fresh 203K payrolls in February, lower than the former bumper release of 517K. The Unemployment Rate is seen steady at 3.4%. Investors would be worried about Average Hourly Earnings data, which is expected to increase to 4.8% vs. the prior release of 4.4% on an annual basis. An increase in the labor cost index will bolster the chances of bigger rate hikes from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Meanwhile, China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is on investors’ radar. China’s CPI is expected to decline to 1.9% from the prior release of 2.1% on an annual basis. Monthly CPI is likely to trim to 0.2% from the former release of 0.8%. Lower inflation might force China’s administration and the people’s Bank of China (PBoC) to infuse more liquidity into the economy.
It is worth noting that New Zealand is one of the leading trading partners of China and higher liquidity infusion in the Chinese economy will bring more business for the New Zealand Dollar.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6107
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6113
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6233
|Daily SMA50
|0.6328
|Daily SMA100
|0.6232
|Daily SMA200
|0.6172
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6139
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6084
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6277
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6131
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6105
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6118
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6085
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6057
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.603
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.614
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6167
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6195
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears eye 0.6540 support on downbeat China inflation, US President Biden’s tax proposal
AUD/USD reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce off four-month low, taking offers to refresh intraday bottom near 0.6580, as inflation numbers from Australia’s key customer China came in softer for February.
USD/JPY bulls testing the 200 DMA on the front side of bull trend
USD/JPY remains on the front side of the bull trend with the US Dollar still perched near a three-month high on Thursday. Traders have repriced a more aggressive pace of interest rate hikes in the wake of Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's comments.
Gold stays defensive above $1,800 ahead of United States Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold price stretches Wednesday’s boring moves around $1,815 as it seeks more clues during early Thursday, amid a firmer bearish bias due to the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) concerns and recession woes.
Is Filecoin closer to recovery to $6.6 or a 15% crash?
Filecoin price followed the broader market bullish lead over the last 24 hours following the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments. The red candle posted subsequently further added to the ongoing bearishness on the charts.
Powell boosts the Dollar, but not for long
The Federal Reserve chief's speech to Congress has suddenly proved to be a market troublemaker. The Dollar Index has gained more than 1.1% after Powell's hawkish comments opened the door to a 50-basis point rate hike in March.