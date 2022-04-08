- NZD/USD witnessed selling for the third straight day and retreated further from the YTD high.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted pressure.
- A positive risk tone might cap the safe-haven USD and limit losses for the perceived riskier kiwi.
The NZD/USD pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to over a three-week low, around mid-0.6800s in the last hour.
The pair prolonged this week's sharp retracement slide from the 0.7035 region, or the highest level since November 2021 and witnessed some follow-through selling for the third successive day on Friday. The downward trajectory was exclusively sponsored by the blowout US dollar rally, bolstered by the Fed's hawkish outlook.
In fact, the March 15-16 FOMC minutes released on Wednesday showed that policymakers were prepared to hike interest rates by 50 bps at upcoming meetings. Moreover, there was a general agreement about reducing the Fed's massive near $9 trillion balance sheet at a maximum pace of $95 billion per month to tighten financial conditions.
This, along with worries that the recent surge in commodity prices would put upward pressure on the already higher consumer inflation, pushed the US Treasury bond yields to multi-year peaks. The combination of supporting factors assisted the USD to extend its one-week-old uptrend and jump to the highest level since May 2020.
Friday's downfall could further be attributed to some technical selling below the very important 200-day SMA. That said, a goodish recovery in the equity markets held back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the safe-haven greenback. This could help limit further losses for the perceived riskier kiwi, at least for now.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the US bond yields will continue to play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga, which would drive the market risk sentiment and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6854
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.67
|Today daily open
|0.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6906
|Daily SMA50
|0.6787
|Daily SMA100
|0.6791
|Daily SMA200
|0.6909
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6938
|Previous Daily Low
|0.688
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6999
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6999
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6902
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6916
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6874
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6848
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6932
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6964
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.699
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
