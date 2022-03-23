NZD/USD corrects from multi-month top, downside seems cushioned amid positive risk tone

- NZD/USD witnessed modest pullback from the four-month high touched earlier this Wednesday.
- Elevated US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the USD and prompted some intraday profit-taking.
- The risk-on mood, rising commodity prices should help limit losses for the resources-linked kiwi.
The NZD/USD pair edged lower through the early European session and dropped to a fresh daily low, around mid-0.6900s in the last hour.
The pair witnessed modest retracement slide from the four-month high, around the 0.6975 region touched earlier this Wednesday and eroded a part of the previous day's strong gains. The recent runaway rally in the US Treasury bond yields acted as a tailwind for the US dollar, which, in turn, prompted trades to take some profits off their bullish positions around the NZD/USD pair.
The sell-off in the US bond market picked up pace after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested that the US central bank could adopt a more aggressive stance to combat inflation. Moreover, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly noted that it was time to remove policy accommodation, while St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland’s Loretta Mester called for faster hikes.
Investors were quick to price in a 50 bps rate hike at the next FOMC meeting and pushed the yield on the 10-year US bond to the highest level since 2019, which helped limit the USD losses. That said, the prevalent risk-on mood, along with rising commodity prices, should lend support to the perceived riskier kiwi and warrants caution before confirming that the NZD/USD pair has topped out.
Even from a technical perspective, the overnight move beyond the 200-day SMA for the first time since November 2021 supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the NZD/USD pair. Market participants now look forward to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the BIS innovation summit. Apart from this, the US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics.
Traders will further take cues from fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga, which will drive the broader market risk sentiment and commodity prices. The combination of factors should provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6948
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6962
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6817
|Daily SMA50
|0.674
|Daily SMA100
|0.6806
|Daily SMA200
|0.6913
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6966
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6864
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6914
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6728
|Previous Monthly High
|0.681
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6927
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6903
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6896
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6829
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6794
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6998
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7033
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD edges lower after UK inflation data, holds above 1.3250
GBP/USD retreats slightly after rising toward 1.3300 earlier in the day but manages to hold above 1.3250 in the early European session. The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed that inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), jumped to 6.2% on a yearly basis in February from 5.5% in January.
EUR/USD: Better bid above 1.1000 as USD eases amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is looking to recapture 1.1050, as the US dollar meets fresh supply on the market's optimism, ignoring the firmer Treasury yields. The Ukraine conflict rages on, as the focus shifts towards Fed Chair Powell's speech.
Gold steadies on the way to $1,900, Fed’s Powell in focus
Gold prices remain pressured despite recent inaction as Treasury yields renew multi-month top. Stock futures print mild gains but USD bulls stay cautious ahead of Powell’s speech. Ukraine-Russia crisis continues to take a toll on sentiment, Western sanctions eyed.
Algorand price likely to explode as on-chain metrics reveal clear skies
Algorand price shows resilience after witnessing a massive rally over the past week. This move could be key in triggering another run-up that can help ALGO recover its losses.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.