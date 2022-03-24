- A broad-based USD strength prompted some selling around NZD/USD on Thursday.
- The Russia-Ukraine stand-off, Fed’s hawkish outlook benefitted the safe-haven USD.
- Investors eye US macro data and fresh geopolitical developments for a fresh impetus.
The NZD/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the early European session and was last seen trading near the daily low, around mid-0.6900s.
The pair witnessed some selling on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled its recent bullish trend closer to the key 0.7000 psychological mark, or the four-month peak touched in the previous day. The downtick was exclusively sponsored by a broad-based US dollar strength, underpinned by the Fed's hawkish outlook.
In fact, comments by influential FOMC members, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, have been fueling speculations that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy response to combat high inflation. Investors were quick to react and have started pricing in the possibility of a 50 bps rate hike at the May meeting.
The expectations were reinforced by elevated US Treasury bond yields, which were further supported by concerns that surging oil prices would continue to put upward pressure on already high inflation. This, along with the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, further benefitted the safe-haven greenback.
Moving ahead, the market focus will remain glued to fresh geopolitical developments and US President Joe Biden's meeting with NATO/European leaders in an emergency summit on the Ukraine War. The incoming headlines will play a key role in influencing the broader market risk sentiment and drive demand for the buck.
Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the US macro releases - flash PMI prints, Durable Goods Orders and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the USD price dynamics should produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6951
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|0.6974
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6827
|Daily SMA50
|0.6742
|Daily SMA100
|0.6804
|Daily SMA200
|0.6913
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6989
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6926
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6914
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6728
|Previous Monthly High
|0.681
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6965
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.695
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6937
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6874
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7026
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7063
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears target 1.0900 amid firmer yields, focus on NATO, EU/US data
EUR/USD remains pressured for the second consecutive day, sidelined near daily low of late. Risk-aversion, firmer yields underpin USD strength ahead of a long day. EU/US Markit PMIs for March precede US Durable Goods Orders for February to decorate calendar.
GBP/USD remains stuck around 1.3200 ahead of Biden’s meeting with its NATO counterparts
GBP/USD is trading lackluster around 1.3200 as investors await the outcome of the NATO meeting. The cable faced intensified selling pressure on higher UK’s CPI print at 6.2%. The BOE may resort to a fourth interest rate hike to contain the inflation mess.
Gold to remain choppy ahead of critical NATO Summit on Ukraine
Gold bulls were rescued by a pause in the US bond rout and renewed Ukraine concerns. Gold price needs a sustained break above this key hurdle on the 4H chart. Attention turns towards the US top-tier events ahead of the NATO meeting.
Three cryptos that scream sell: ETC, JASMY, and RUNE
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on ETC, JASMY, and RUNE. Analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Durable Goods Orders Preview: Upside surprise set to trigger next leg up in the dollar Premium
Will the Federal Reserve front-load its rate hikes? That is the main question for currency traders – at least while war headlines are calm – and Durable Goods Orders figures for February will help provide an answer to the question.