NZD/USD corrects from 0.6100 as bearish sentiment renews ahead of US Inflation

- NZD/USD falls back sharply from 0.6090 as bearish sentiment revives.
- A rebound in US inflation would build more burden on households as their real income will squeeze.
- The impact of recovery in inflationary pressures in the Chinese economy starts fading.
The NZD/USD pair faces barricades around 0.6090 in the London session. The Kiwi asset fails to test the round-level resistance of 0.6100 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) attempts a recovery move after building a support base around 102.30. The USD Index might attempt to recapture the immediate resistance of 102.80 amid supportive economic indicators.
S&P500 futures add some gains in the London session. It seems a recovery attempt by US equities after a sell-off on Tuesday. US indices felt selling pressure as investors hoped that inflation could rebound due to a stellar recovery in global oil prices. This would build more burden on households as their real income will squeeze.
The US Dollar Index is expected to enjoy a cautious market ahead of Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will be published on Thursday at 12:30 GMT. Sticky inflation figures for July are expected by the market participants due to strengthening oil prices. Also, sustained wage growth indicates that consumer spending remains resilient due to higher income for disposal.
The risk-aversion theme fails to sustain for longer despite Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers delivering neutral interest rate guidance. Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said the central bank is at the point where it can be patient and hold rates steady and let the monetary policy actions do their work.
Meanwhile, the impact of recovery in inflationary pressures in the Chinese economy starts fading. China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported early Wednesday that monthly CPI expanded at a 0.2% pace in July while investors anticipated a deflation of 0.1%. Producer Price Index (PPI) continued to deflate at a higher pace, recorded at 4.4%, more than expectations of 4.1%.
Chinese producers struggle to raise prices at factory gates amid bleak demand and declining exports. In spite of higher monetary and fiscal stimulus by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) and the Chinese authority respectively, economic growth is sluggish.
It is worth noting that New Zealand is one of the leading trading partners of China and its weak domestic demand impacts the New Zealand Dollar.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6061
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.6066
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6203
|Daily SMA50
|0.6166
|Daily SMA100
|0.619
|Daily SMA200
|0.623
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6112
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6035
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.606
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6064
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6082
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6029
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5993
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5952
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6107
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6148
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6184
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 in choppy session
EUR/USD lost its bullish momentum after coming within a touching distance of 1.1000 and retreated modestly. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the pair continues to react to changes in risk sentiment. Thursday's inflation data from the US could be the next big catalyst for EUR/USD.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2750 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and turned negative below 1.2750 on Wednesday. Following a bearish start to the day, the US Dollar managed to stage a rebound, causing the pair to turn south. Investors keep a close eye on Wall Street ahead of Thursday's US CPI data.
Gold loses recovery momentum, drops toward $1,920
Gold price started the day on a firm footing and climbed above $1,930. With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield holding steady above 4% on Wednesday, however, XAU/USD lost its recovery momentum and retreated toward $1,920.
Could Bitcoin price advance amid higher US inflation rate expectations?
The announcement of the US inflation rate, aka the CPI, on August 10 at 12:30 GMT could further clarify Fed’s next step. Based on the forecasts, the year-over-year inflation rate is expected to rise from 3% in June to 3.3% in July.
China falls into deflation
The Chinese economy fell into deflation in July, where CPI dropped 0.3% y/y. It is rare that consumer prices decline in China. It happened global crises in 2020 and 2009. It also comes at a time when many other large countries are still battling high inflation.