NZD/USD: Coronavirus outbreaks add weight to the downside – ANZ

The kiwi advances 0.18% while taking the bids around 0.6430 but the mood is turning for now, pointing to near-term downside as coronavirus updates show outbreaks in different parts of the world. Economists at ANZ Bank sets the NZD/USD fair value at 0.65 though the risks are slightly skewed to the downside.
Key quotes
“Risk-off sentiments look to have regained the upper hand as markets start to fret about fresh virus outbreaks/second waves, caution on the part of Fed speakers, and the slowing pace of global QE. New imported virus cases here don’t help the tone; nor does Victoria’s decision to ratchet up restrictions. None of this speaks to an imminent collapse in the Kiwi, but the market seems to have more of an ear out for negative themes.”
“Fair value is 0.65; strategically we’re neutral with risks in both directions, but the scales possibly tipped a tad just now.”
“Support 0.6370 Resistance 0.6500”
EUR/USD rallies past 1.12
EUR/USD started the week on the right foot, with the bulls picking up some 30 pips during Asian trading. Buying continues in Europe, with the pair trading above the 1.12 mark on a more calm risk mood. In a light-calendar session, the focus is on the German Bundesbank President's speech.
GBP/USD rallying above 1.24 on reopening optimism
GBP/USD is starting the week with a bang, rallying over 70 pips as bulls remain hopeful that UK PM Johnson will ease lockdown measures further. BOE Governor Bailey also hinted that the balance sheet will be reduced before rates can be raised in the future. Brexit, UK CBI survey are eyed.
Forex Today: Risk-recovery back in play, US dollar recedes with second-wave virus fears
The US dollar reversed a part of last week’s gains after starting out the week on the front foot, as the risk-recovery mode returned in Asia. Beijing reported fewer new coronavirus cases and helped lift the market mood.
Gold fizzles upside momentum above $1,750
Gold refreshed monthly high but fails to rise past-$1,758.74. Risk reset drags the bullion off-late, catalysts concerning China becomes the key. Virus Statistics from Beijing, US President step back from further punitive measures on China favor the risks.
