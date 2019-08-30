NZD/USD continues to trade near 0.63 after US data

- Annual core PCE Price Index in US stays unchanged at 1.6% in July.
- US Dollar Index clings to daily gains near mid-98s after mixed data.
- NZD/USD struggles to pull away from multi-year lows.
The NZD/USD pair fell for the fourth straight day on Friday and dropped below the 0.63 mark for the first time since September 2015. Although the pair recovered modestly during the European trading hours, it struggles to extend its rebound as the Greenback preserves strength following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 0.6308.
USD largely ignores today's data
According to the data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index rose 0.2% and 1.4% on a monthly and yearly basis, respectively. The core PCE Price Index, the Fed's favourite gauge of inflation, stayed unchanged at 1.6% on an annual basis as expected.
Further details of the publication revealed that personal income in July increased by 0.1% but personal spending in the same period rose by 0.6%. These data didn't have a significant impact on the Greenback's market valuation and the US Dollar Index was last up 0.05% on the day at 98.50.
Later in the session, the ISM Chicago PMI and the University of Michigan's Consumer Confidence Survey will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Nevertheless, these data are unlikely to trigger sharp movements and the pair is likely to post its lowest monthly close in more than ten years.
Technical levels to watch for
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2189
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2182
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2153
|Daily SMA50
|1.2362
|Daily SMA100
|1.2595
|Daily SMA200
|1.2768
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2233
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2172
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2294
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2064
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2195
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.221
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2158
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2135
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2097
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2257
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.228
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
