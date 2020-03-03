NZD/USD continues to trade in tight range below 0.6300

- Markets are waiting for the G7 to announce its response to coronavirus.
- RBA cut its policy rate by 25 basis points on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index posts small daily gains above 97.50 ahead of mid-tier data.
The NZD/USD pair edged higher during the Asian trading hours but struggled to preserve its momentum. After touching a daily high of 0.6282, the pair has gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen trading at 0.6269, adding 0.15% on the day.
The Reserve Bank of Australia has lowered its policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.5% on Tuesday. However, the AUD gathered strength after this announcement as experts were speculating a 50 basis points rate cut and helped the NZD/USD pair gain traction.
On the other hand, in its monthly report, New Zealand Treasury noted that the global spread of the coronavirus was increasing the risks of a substantial negative impact that may last for several quarters.
US Dollar Index modestly higher ahead of G7 statement, mid-tier data
Markets are now waiting for the G7 to announce its coordinated response to the crisis after central bankers' and finance ministers' emergency call at 12:00 GMT. Although Reuters on Tuesday reported that the group was unlikely to opt out for coordinated rate cuts, the statement could trigger a significant market reaction.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index is posting modest gains above the 97.50 handle on Tuesday to make it difficult for the pair to push higher. Later in the session, the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index and the IND/TIPP Economic Optimism Index from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6269
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|0.6241
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.638
|Daily SMA50
|0.6523
|Daily SMA100
|0.6484
|Daily SMA200
|0.6488
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.628
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6195
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6359
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6192
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6504
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6192
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6248
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6228
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6197
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6154
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6113
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6282
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6323
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6367
EUR/USD retreats amid confusion ahead of G7 coronavirus call
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, off the highs. The ECB joined other central banks in pledging support amid the coronavirus crisis. The G7 conference call is awaited. Eurozone inflation met expectations with 1.2%.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.28 ahead of Carney's testimony
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28, recovering. BOE Governor Carney and his successor Bailey will talk with lawmakers later on, ahead of the G7 call on the coronavirus crisis. Brexit talks continue.
Forex Today: Gold up, stocks stall as G7 struggles to agree coronavirus response on Super Tuesday
Coordinated coronavirus response: G7 central bankers and finance ministers will hold an emergency call to discuss a coordinated response to the coronavirus crisis at 12:00 GMT. Recent reports suggest disagreements have emerged,
Gold clings to modest gains, bulls await a sustained move beyond $1600 mark
Gold held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session on Tuesday, albeit seemed struggling to extend the momentum beyond the $1600 mark.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.