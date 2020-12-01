NZD/USD continues to march higher, crosses above 0.7050 level and June 2018 highs

- Another day of gains for NZD/USD has seen the pair rise above the 0.7050 level and its June 2018 highs.
- Kiwi traders are looking ahead to Terms of Trade data released early in the Wednesday Asia session.
NZD/USD has continued to march to the upside, with the pair advancing above both the 0.7050 mark and the June 2018 highs at 0.7060 on Tuesday. As things stand, NZD/USD trades with gains of over 50 pips of around 0.7%.
NZD still one of the best G10 performers
The kiwi continues to outperform its antipodean rival AUD by a solid margin on the week; the former is up vs the US dollar by roughly 0.6% already on the week, while the latter trades with losses of around 0.2%.
A solid result to the Fonterra GlobalDairyTrade auction just after 14:30GMT, which saw diary prices rise 4.3% on the week, is likely to be supporting NZD; as a reminder, New Zealand’s main export is diary products.
Further New Zealand domestic data is out in the early part of the Wednesday Asia session; at 21:45GMT, Terms of Trade data for Q3 is released and is expected to show exports up 4% QoQ, export prices down 3.5% and import prices down 1.0%.
However, NZD continues to outperform more as a result of global macro reasoning; the trade dependent nation looks set to benefit from expected improvements in global trade and travel conditions in 2021 as the world gets vaccinated and international relations improve with the Biden administration in charge of the US. Moreover, the country has contained the pandemic well, meaning its economy has not been hit nearly as hard as other developed markets, while the country is not seeing a significant deterioration in ties with China, as Australia has over recent weeks.
NZD/USD key levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7062
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71
|Today daily open
|0.7012
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6884
|Daily SMA50
|0.6726
|Daily SMA100
|0.6682
|Daily SMA200
|0.6436
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7052
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7011
|Previous Weekly High
|0.704
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6897
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7052
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7027
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7036
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6998
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6984
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6957
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7039
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7066
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.708
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Extra week of Black Friday!
