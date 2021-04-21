NZD/USD continues to fluctuate in tight range below 0.7200

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD is having a difficult time finding direction on Wednesday.
  • CPI in New Zealand rose modestly in the first quarter.
  • US Dollar Index clings to modest recovery gains.

The NZD/USD pair advanced to a monthly high of 0.7230 on Tuesday but made a sharp U-turn to close the day in the negative territory. With the trading action turning subdued amid a lack of significant fundamental drivers on Wednesday, the pair staged a correction and was last seen posting small daily gains at 0.7180.

NZD ignores CPI figures

The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment helped the greenback find demand on Tuesday and forced NZD/USD to turn south in the second half of the day.

During the Asian session, the data from New Zealand revealed inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), edged higher to 1.5% on a yearly basis in the first quarter from 1.4%. Although this reading came in slightly higher than the market expectation of 1.4%, it failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index extends its rebound into a second straight day on Wednesday and keeps NZD/USD's upside limited.

There won't be any data releases featured in the US economic docket and investors will keep a close eye on Wall Street's main indexes. Currently, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.2% and the USD is likely to preserve its strength in case safe-haven flows dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7178
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.7176
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7052
Daily SMA50 0.7155
Daily SMA100 0.7148
Daily SMA200 0.6918
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.723
Previous Daily Low 0.7165
Previous Weekly High 0.7181
Previous Weekly Low 0.7004
Previous Monthly High 0.7308
Previous Monthly Low 0.6943
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.719
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7205
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.715
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7125
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7085
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7215
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7255
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.728

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Get Weekly Crypto trade ideas!  
Empower yourself with the best market insights

Join FXStreet Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 as the dollar gains further ground

EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 as the dollar gains further ground

EUR/USD is under pressure as the dollar gains ground across the board, amid a damp market mood. The euro fails to benefit from the European regulators' decision to reinstate the J&J vaccine.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3950 amid mixed UK data

GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3950 amid mixed UK data

GBP/USD is trading below 1.3950, extending the pullback from its seven-week highs. The dollar benefits from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bulls await a move beyond 100-day EMA near $1,790 level

XAU/USD bulls await a move beyond 100-day EMA near $1,790 level

Gold gained traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. Renewed COVID-19 jitters provided a modest lift to the safe-haven metal. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains.

Gold News

Binance needs to breach this crucial supply barrier to set up record levels again

Binance needs to breach this crucial supply barrier to set up record levels again

Binance Coin price shows a short-term rejection around the supply zone’s upper layer at $594.32. A close above the said level is a must if BNB bulls want to scale to new highs. Supply distribution shows that whales holding between 100,000 to 1,000,000 BNB are accumulating.

Read more

Bank of Canada Preview: Dovish surprise to lift USD/CAD

Bank of Canada Preview: Dovish surprise to lift USD/CAD

Bank of Canada is expected to leave its policy unchanged at 0.25%. Investors await adjustments to BoC’s asset-buying program. USD/CAD is likely to react more significantly to a dovish surprise.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures