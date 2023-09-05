NZD/USD continues the losing streak, falls below 0.5900

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
Share:
  • NZD/USD trades lower around 0.5880 after China’s downbeat Caixin Services PMI.
  • Moderate jobs data contribute to support the US Dollar (USD).
  • Investors seem to accept the nearing end of the rate-hike cycle by the Fed.
  • China’s Country Garden made delayed interest payments, avoiding an immediate default.

NZD/USD extends its losing streak for the third consecutive day, trading lower around 0.5890 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair is experiencing downward pressure due to China’s downbeat Caixin Services PMI for August, which declined to the reading of 51.8 from 54.1 prior. The report reinforces worries about deteriorating economic conditions in the world's second-largest economy, which exerts downward pressure on the NZD/USD pair.

Additionally, the moderate labor growth in August and the recovery in US Treasury yields helped the buck to maintain its strength against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD).

The Kiwi pair was not able to cheer the market optimism due to China's stimulus measures and positive developments surrounding the Country Garden. China's largest property developer informed its creditors on Tuesday that it had successfully made a delayed interest payment. This will avoid an immediate default on its debts and ensure the company's financial viability, at least for the time being.

US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback against the basket of six major currencies, trades higher around 104.30 at the time of writing.

Moreover, investors appear to accept the potential approach of the end of the rate-hike cycle by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). This sentiment could encourage sellers of the NZD/USD pair to enter the market and weaken the currency pair further.

Market participants expect that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged during its policy meeting in September due to modest jobs data. Also, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta J. Mester expressed support for the Fed's hawkish stance and dismissed any inclination towards rate cuts in a speech on Friday.

Market participants will likely watch the release of US Factory Orders (Jul) scheduled to be released later in the North American session. On Wednesday, US ISM Services PMI (Aug) will be eyed as it could provide valuable guidance to track the Greenback’s trajectory.

NZD/USD: additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.5886
Today Daily Change -0.0054
Today Daily Change % -0.91
Today daily open 0.594
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.596
Daily SMA50 0.6098
Daily SMA100 0.6135
Daily SMA200 0.6219
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5961
Previous Daily Low 0.5931
Previous Weekly High 0.6015
Previous Weekly Low 0.5887
Previous Monthly High 0.6219
Previous Monthly Low 0.5885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5943
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.595
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5927
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5914
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5897
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5957
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5974
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.5987

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops toward 1.0750 amid cautious mood

EUR/USD drops toward 1.0750 amid cautious mood

EUR/USD is seeing fresh selling, dropping toward 1.0750 in the European morning on Tuesday. The pair is weighed down by a modest US  Dollar uptick, as investors stay cautious amid China's economic woes. EU PPI and US Factory Orders are next of note. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends losses below 1.2600 as US Dollar regains poise

GBP/USD extends losses below 1.2600 as US Dollar regains poise

GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.2600 early Europe on Tuesday. The US Dollar is finding fresh demand, as risk sentiment remains tepid amid looming China's economic risks. Focus shifts to the UK final Services PMI and US factory data.  

GBP/USD News

Gold finds dual support at $1,930 and $1,915, US data eyed

Gold finds dual support at $1,930 and $1,915, US data eyed

Gold Price stays pressured for the fourth consecutive day despite lacking downside momentum. Upbeat headlines from China, Country Garden fails to impress XAU/USD buyers as US Dollar traces firmer yields.

Gold News

XRP price breaks resistance at $0.50, lawyers discuss settlement with SEC in light of Coinbase lawsuit

XRP price breaks resistance at $0.50, lawyers discuss settlement with SEC in light of Coinbase lawsuit

Recent developments in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit are the payment firm’s filing against the regulator, where Ripple argues that the grounds for appeal was “dissatisfaction” with Judge Torres’ ruling.

Read more

USD rally extends into September

USD rally extends into September

The US dollar's recent performance has been characterized by its continued strength, which has persisted overnight and intensified since the end of the previous week. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures