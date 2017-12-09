NZD/USD consolidating post break above 0.73 the figure

NZD/USD consolidating post break above 0.73 the figureBy Ross J Burland
Currently, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7290, up 0.03% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7292 and low at 0.7280.
NZD/USD has settled into a consolidation supported by 0.7280 after hitting overnight highs of 0.7320 in the US session.
There was no outright catalyst for the bid int he bird, but it remains inside a 0.72-0.7320 range, commensurate with the US dollar’s recent rebound stalling, overlaid with some election-poll related volatility as analysts at Westpac noted. The main takeaway from overnight trade was that US bond yields rose due to the affirmation by the US Treasury Secretary that some tax reform will be achieved this year, and in part due to an improvement in risk sentiment.
NZD/USD 1-3 month:
Longer term, the analysts argue that if the RBNZ remains firmly on hold, as we expect, and the US dollar rises on tighter Fed policy, then NZD/USD could fall as far as 0.70 by year end. "Pre-election jitters may also weigh on the NZD," the analysts explained.
NZD/USD levels
To the upside, and a break of 0.7320, 0.7337 recent highs and 0.7370 (9th Aug high) are next targets in the near term. To the downside, below 0.7280 opens 0.7220 that guards 0.7195 as the recent low ahead of the daily cloud base that is located at 0.7139. 0.7127 is the June 6 low and 0.7100 is a key psychological level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.