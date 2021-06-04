NZD/USD consolidates weekly losses around 0.7750 ahead of US jobs report

- NZD/USD posts modest recovery gains following Thursday's sharp decline.
- US Dollar Index stays relatively calm around 90.50.
- Focus shifts to May Nonfarm Payrolls report from US.
The NZD/USD pair lost 100 pips on Thursday and touched its lowest level in three weeks at 0.7126. Ahead of key macroeconomic data releases on Friday, the pair is staging a technical correction and was last seen rising 0.2% on the day at 0.7157.
Eyes on US NFP data
The renewed USD strength on Thursday caused NZD/USD to fall sharply. The upbeat macroeconomic data from the US and surging US Treasury bond yields provided a boost to the greenback and the US Dollar Index gained 0.65% on a daily basis.
The ISM Services PMI and the Markit Services PMI both climbed to new series highs in May and the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute reported that the private sector employment rose by 978,000, compares to analysts' estimate of 650,000.
Later in the day, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish the May jobs report. Investors expect Nonfarm Payrolls to increase by 650,000 following April's disappointing print of 266,000. Market participants will keep a close eye on the Average Hourly Earnings data as well. Revived inflation concerns this week fueled a rally in the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield and a similar market reaction is likely to help the USD to continue to gather strength ahead of the weekend.
US Nonfarm Payrolls May Preview: Questions, questions needing answers.
US May Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7157
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.7146
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.723
|Daily SMA50
|0.7164
|Daily SMA100
|0.7181
|Daily SMA200
|0.7017
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7242
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7126
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.717
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7197
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7055
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6984
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7217
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7288
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 as dollar holds gains ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, unable to recover from the blow it received from a trio of strong US figures on Thursday. All eyes are on Nonfarm Payrolls figures for May, which are set to show an increase of 664,000 jobs.
GBP/USD battles 1.41 amid virus fears, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.41, consolidating its losses. The US extends its gains triggered by upbeat US data on Thursday and of Nonfarm Payrolls. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK is weighing on the pound.
Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds
Gold prices continue to slide lower against the US dollar. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,861 with 0.5% losses. The greenback gathered momentum on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.
Erratic figures set to shape USD/CAD's battle with 1.20
How low can USD/CAD go? The currency pair has already hit the lowest since May 2015, but there might be more in store.