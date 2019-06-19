NZD/USD consolidates Tuesday's gains, trades above 0.65 ahead of key events

- The FOMC is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index posts small daily losses, sits above 97.50.
- Statistics New Zealand will release the first quarter GDP data.
After adding 40 pips and closing the day at 0.6535, the NZD/USD has gone into a consolidation phase as investors moving to the sidelines ahead of key events of the day. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily losses at 0.6525.
The greenback, which took advantage of the selling pressure surrounding the euro, gathered strength against its rivals on Tuesday and the US Dollar Index advanced to its highest level in two weeks at 97.77. The dollar's next move is very likely to be triggered by the FOMC statement and Chairman Powell's remarks later today. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.06% on a daily basis at 97.58.
Previewing this event, “We expect clear signals of rate cuts ahead at Chair Powell’s press conference and expect the dot plot to support that message," Nordea Markets analysts said. “We changed our Fed forecast and now expect four rate cuts starting in July, though the Fed is not anywhere near that dovish yet.”
FOMC Preview: What 14 major banks are expecting from June meeting?
On the other hand, in the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday, the Statistics New Zealand will release the first-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures, which is expected to show a 2.4% growth on a yearly basis following the 2.3% reading in the last quarter of 2018.
Technical levels to consider
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6526
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.6529
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6559
|Daily SMA50
|0.6605
|Daily SMA100
|0.6715
|Daily SMA200
|0.671
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6538
|Previous Daily Low
|0.649
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6666
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6487
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6684
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6481
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.652
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6508
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6471
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6452
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6548
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6567
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6596
