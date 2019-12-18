  • NZD/USD awaits further news on the trade war front as markets turn iliquid in Xmas holiday season. 
  • End of year flows could dominate the price action.

NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6566 , -0.11%, having traded between 0.6561 and 0.6573. NZD/USD fell from just above 0.6600 to 0.6565 in thin holiday markets overnight and treads water today.
The geopolitical back drop combined with year end flows likely means that there is going to be less fundamentals trading taking place and thin trade.

We can see irrational swings in the market at this time of year and the kiwi is a usual suspect in that respect. On the trade front, the US and China are still in the running for making a deal in principal into a signed contract which is keeping equties elevated. The antipodeans trade as a proxy to the trade news, so there could be some action yet into the end of the year, dependng on the headlines. 

GDT price index falls 5.1 percent

Meanwhile, we had the The GDT price index which falls 5.1 percent, with an average selling price of $3,302 per tonne - global dairy trade, as reported by Reuters news. The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade, therefore,the auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the nation's gross domestic product. 

Elsewhere, the market's pricing for RBNZ implies only a 5% chance of easing in February, with a terminal rate of 0.91% (RBNZ OCR currently at 1.0%), according to analysts at Westpac. 

NZD/USD levels

Today last price 0.6566
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.6568
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6502
Daily SMA50 0.6421
Daily SMA100 0.64
Daily SMA200 0.6533
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6606
Previous Daily Low 0.6565
Previous Weekly High 0.6636
Previous Weekly Low 0.6522
Previous Monthly High 0.6466
Previous Monthly Low 0.6321
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.658
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.659
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6553
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6538
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6512
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6595
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6621
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6636

 

 

