NZD/USD consolidates Monday's gains, trades in tight range near 0.6900

- NZD/USD is fluctuating in a narrow band on Tuesday.
- Risk rally seems to have lost its momentum.
- US Dollar Index stays in red ahead of US data.
The upbeat macroeconomic data releases from China and the risk-on market environment helped the NZD outperform its rivals at the start of the week. The NZD/USD pair touched its highest level since March 2019 at 0.6920 on Monday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was down 0.12% on a daily basis at 0.6895.
Renewed coronavirus vaccine optimism after Moderna announced that its candidate was 94.5% effective triggered a risk rally on Monday and global equity indexes registered strong gains.
However, the surging number of coronavirus cases in Europe suggests that there could be additional lockdown measures before a vaccine becomes widely available. At the moment, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.4% on the day, pointing out to a negative shift in risk sentiment.
Eyes on US data
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is posting losses for the fourth straight day on Thursday, helping NZD/USD limit its losses. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.25% at 92.42.
Later in the session, Retail Sales, Industrial Production and Business Inventories data will be featured in the US economic docket. Investors expect Retail Sales to increase by 0.5% in October and a weaker-than-expected reading could cause safe-haven flows to weigh on NZD/USD in the second half of the day. Additionally, the bi-weekly Global Dairy Trade auction in New Zealand is scheduled to take place during the American trading hours on Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6893
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.6904
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6728
|Daily SMA50
|0.6672
|Daily SMA100
|0.6639
|Daily SMA200
|0.6408
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6904
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6841
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6915
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6783
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6726
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6546
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.688
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6865
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6862
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.682
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6799
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6925
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6946
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6988
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
