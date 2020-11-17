NZD/USD consolidates Monday's gains, trades in tight range near 0.6900

NZD/USD is fluctuating in a narrow band on Tuesday.

Risk rally seems to have lost its momentum.

US Dollar Index stays in red ahead of US data.

The upbeat macroeconomic data releases from China and the risk-on market environment helped the NZD outperform its rivals at the start of the week. The NZD/USD pair touched its highest level since March 2019 at 0.6920 on Monday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was down 0.12% on a daily basis at 0.6895.

Renewed coronavirus vaccine optimism after Moderna announced that its candidate was 94.5% effective triggered a risk rally on Monday and global equity indexes registered strong gains.

However, the surging number of coronavirus cases in Europe suggests that there could be additional lockdown measures before a vaccine becomes widely available. At the moment, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.4% on the day, pointing out to a negative shift in risk sentiment.

Eyes on US data

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is posting losses for the fourth straight day on Thursday, helping NZD/USD limit its losses. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.25% at 92.42.

Later in the session, Retail Sales, Industrial Production and Business Inventories data will be featured in the US economic docket. Investors expect Retail Sales to increase by 0.5% in October and a weaker-than-expected reading could cause safe-haven flows to weigh on NZD/USD in the second half of the day. Additionally, the bi-weekly Global Dairy Trade auction in New Zealand is scheduled to take place during the American trading hours on Tuesday.

Technical levels to watch for