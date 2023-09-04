NZD/USD consolidates its losses near 0.5950, eyes on Chinese, US Services PMI

NEWS | | By Lallalit Srijandorn
  • NZD/USD remains on the defensive around 0.5956 after retracing from 0.6015.
  • US Nonfarm Payrolls came in at 187,000, better than 170,000 expected.
  • New Zealand Terms of Trade Index Q2 improved to 0.4% versus a 1.5% drop in the previous reading.

The NZD/USD pair consolidates its recent losses below the 0.6000 barrier during the early Asian session on Monday. The pair currently trades near 0.5956, gaining 0.17% on the day. The Kiwi (NZD) is weakened against the US Dollar (USD) following Friday’s upbeat US economic data and the headlines surrounding the US-China trade war tension.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for August came in at 187,000, better than the estimation of 170,000 and July's reading of 157,000. The Unemployment Rate fell significantly to 3.8%, compared to the market estimate of 3.5% and the prior data of 3.5%. The monthly Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.2%, against the expectation of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the US Manufacturing PMI came in at 47.6 versus 46.4 prior and better than the market consensus of 47.0.

Following the economic data, markets believe that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is likely to end the tightening cycle. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets have priced in that the Fed will not hike rates in its September meeting and the odds of raising rates in November and December decreased to almost 35%.

On the Kiwi front, the New Zealand Terms of Trade Index for the second quarter improved to 0.4% versus a 1.5% drop in the previous reading and better than the expectation of a 1.3% drop. The upbeat data failed to impress the NZD/USD bulls amid the US holiday on Monday. Last week, the ANZ – Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence for August showed that consumer confidence in New Zealand improved marginally to 85 in August from 83.7 but remained at subdued levels.

Apart from this, US Commerce Secretary Raimondo stated that China is making the situation more difficult. He added that a lack of a predictable environment and a fair playing field are the primary drivers affecting US business in China. The renewed tension between the US and China might exert some selling pressure on the China-proxy Kiwi and act as a headwind for the NZD/USD pair.

The US market is closed for the Labor Day holiday. Market participants will digest the US economic data on Friday ahead of the Chinese Caixin Services PMI for August due on Tuesday. Also, the US ISM Services PMI will be released on Wednesday. Traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.

 

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5956
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 0.5946
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5969
Daily SMA50 0.6103
Daily SMA100 0.6138
Daily SMA200 0.6221
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6015
Previous Daily Low 0.5934
Previous Weekly High 0.6015
Previous Weekly Low 0.5887
Previous Monthly High 0.6219
Previous Monthly Low 0.5885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5965
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5984
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5915
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5884
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5834
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5996
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6046
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6077

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

