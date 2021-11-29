NZD/USD consolidates in a range above 0.6800 mark

- NZD/USD managed to defend the 0.6800 mark and stage a modest recovery on Monday.
- The risk-on impulse turned out to be a key factor that benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi.
- Rebounding US bond yields helped revive the USD demand and capped gains for the major.
The NZD/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative price move and remained confined in a range, around the 0.6825 region through the early European session.
Having defended the 0.6800 round-figure mark, the NZD/USD pair staged a modest recovery from the lowest level since November 2020, though lacked any strong follow-through. As investors assess the economic impact of the new vaccine-resistant Omicron coronavirus variant, the risk-on impulse in the markets extended some support to perceived riskier currencies, including the kiwi.
That said, a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the NZD/USD pair, at least for now. Receding demand for safe-haven assets led to a strong rebound in the US Treasury bond yields and underpinned the greenback. That said, the repricing of the likely timing of the Fed's rate hike move might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
The latest development surrounding the coronavirus saga might have forced investors to scale back their bets for an early policy tightening by the Fed. This could act as a headwind for the greenback and lend some support to the NZD/USD pair. That said, the pair's inability to register any meaningful recovery suggests that the recent bearish trajectory might still be far from over.
The US economic docket features the only release of Pending Home Sales data, which might do little to provide any impetus. This makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming a near-term bottom for the NZD/USD pair. On the other hand, bearish traders might wait for a sustained break below the 0.6800 round-figure mark before positioning for further losses.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6822
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.6818
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7031
|Daily SMA50
|0.7035
|Daily SMA100
|0.7022
|Daily SMA200
|0.7084
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6862
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6804
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7014
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6804
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6826
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.684
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6794
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.677
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6736
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6852
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6886
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1300 amid firmer yields, Fed’s Powell eyed
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1250, reversing 2021’s biggest daily gains as the US dollar rebounds with the Treasury yields. Global scientists, policymakers placate fears of Omicron even as national border checks return to the table. German inflation, central bankers’ speeches eyed.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3350 amid USD strength, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, lacking any firm directional bias heading into the European session. Renewed USD buying acts as a headwind for the major amid Brexit and covid-related uncertainties. Expectations for a BoE rate hike limit the downside.
Gold faces a wall of resistance en-route $1,800
Gold price rebounds but not out of the woods yet while below $1,800. Omicron covid variant woes will continue to play out, impacting USD and gold.
Crypto markets recover as buyers come back
BTC price is aiming to retest the $60,000 psychological level after a recent crash. ETH price is following suit and looks to revisit $4,500 or higher. XRP price on a journey to rally 17% to $1.37.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.