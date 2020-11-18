NZD/USD consolidates gains from 23-month high towards 0.6900 as risk-on fades

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD eases back from 0.6945 while trying to defend the early-US session low near 0.6910.
  • US COVID-19 updates dim good news from vaccine front, hopes of economic recovery.
  • Auckland’s ability to defeat the virus joins RBNZ’s upbeat sentiment to favor kiwi.
  • Aussie employment data can offer immediate direction, covid news are the key.

NZD/USD retraces from the multi-month high, refreshed the previous day, while recently declining 0.6920 amid the early Asian session on Thursday. The quote’s latest pullback portrays the shift in market sentiment after American news for the coronavirus (COVID-19) poured cold water on the face of the earlier vaccine hopes. Also helping the pair were expectations of a strong economic recovery considering New Zealand’s victory against the virus as well as the RBNZ’s refrain from negative rates.

Virus woes, China headlines weigh on risks…

Not only the fresh activity restrictions in New York but a daily record high of the COVID-19 cases also challenged the market’s earlier optimism. Pfizer matched Moderna’s near 95% effective rate and fuelled expectations that the world will soon be getting a strong cure for the deadly virus. Additionally supporting the kiwi bulls were welcome data from the US housing market and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) refrain from negative rates, not to forget the nation’s capacity to stay least infected, also get back to business, from the covid.

However, the latest challenges to China, mainly from the US passage of resolutions attacking the anti-human rights movement in Tibet and Hong Kong, as well as Australia’s tussle with Beijing, challenge the NZD/USD buyers.

Against this backdrop, the Wall Street benchmark closed in negative with the last hour drop whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields revisit the 0.87% mark following the latest weakness.

Looking forward, a lack of major data/event at home will direct the NZD/USD traders towards watching the key employment data from the largest customer Australia. Though, COVID-19 updates and news concerning China will be the key to watch.

Technical analysis

Overbought RSI conditions probe NZD/USD bulls around the late-2018 top near 0.6970, a break of which will highlight the 0.7000 psychological magnet. Meanwhile, the monthly support line, currently around 0.6900, becomes crucial to watch for the sellers.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6924
Today Daily Change 30 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.44%
Today daily open 0.6894
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6743
Daily SMA50 0.6678
Daily SMA100 0.6643
Daily SMA200 0.6411
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6919
Previous Daily Low 0.6875
Previous Weekly High 0.6915
Previous Weekly Low 0.6783
Previous Monthly High 0.6726
Previous Monthly Low 0.6546
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6892
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6902
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6873
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6852
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6829
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6917
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.694
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6961

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD drops back to 0.7300 ahead of Aussie employment data

AUD/USD drops back to 0.7300 ahead of Aussie employment data

AUD/USD trims Wednesday’s mild gains following a U-turn from 0.7332. Vaccine hopes gain momentum with Pfizer’s 95% effective rate, Aussie-China tussle continues. Australian jobs report for October, virus/vaccine updates will be the key.

AUD/USD News

GBP/USD drops further from monthly highs and 1.3000 level, but stays in the green on the day

GBP/USD drops further from monthly highs and 1.3000 level, but stays in the green on the day

Since failing to break above monthly highs at 1.3315 and dropping below 1.3000, GBP/USD has seen further downside amid a mild USD recovery. The pair still trades with gains on the day, however, amid Brexit optimism and a softer USD.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD moving sideways between $1,880 and $1,865

XAU/USD moving sideways between $1,880 and $1,865

Gold futures remain heavy on Wednesday, with prices dropping for the third day in a row amid a moderate risk-on mood. Bullion prices remain limited below $1,880, with downside attempts contained above $1,860 so far.

Gold news

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP shows convincing setup for a rally towards $0.5

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP shows convincing setup for a rally towards $0.5

After closing the previous five days in positive territory and testing its highest level since mid-August at $0.3085, XRP staged a technical correction on November 18. 

Read more

WTI recovers sharply from brief dip below $42.00 amid focus on inventory data and geopolitics

WTI recovers sharply from brief dip below $42.00 amid focus on inventory data and geopolitics

WTI crude futures have been choppy in recent trade, slipping below $42.00 initially following a mixed weekly EIA inventory report, but then recovering sharply back to $42.20 as focus returned to a potential escalation of US/Iranian tensions in the Trump Administration’s lame-duck session. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures