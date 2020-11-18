NZD/USD consolidates gains from 23-month high towards 0.6900 as risk-on fades

- NZD/USD eases back from 0.6945 while trying to defend the early-US session low near 0.6910.
- US COVID-19 updates dim good news from vaccine front, hopes of economic recovery.
- Auckland’s ability to defeat the virus joins RBNZ’s upbeat sentiment to favor kiwi.
- Aussie employment data can offer immediate direction, covid news are the key.
NZD/USD retraces from the multi-month high, refreshed the previous day, while recently declining 0.6920 amid the early Asian session on Thursday. The quote’s latest pullback portrays the shift in market sentiment after American news for the coronavirus (COVID-19) poured cold water on the face of the earlier vaccine hopes. Also helping the pair were expectations of a strong economic recovery considering New Zealand’s victory against the virus as well as the RBNZ’s refrain from negative rates.
Virus woes, China headlines weigh on risks…
Not only the fresh activity restrictions in New York but a daily record high of the COVID-19 cases also challenged the market’s earlier optimism. Pfizer matched Moderna’s near 95% effective rate and fuelled expectations that the world will soon be getting a strong cure for the deadly virus. Additionally supporting the kiwi bulls were welcome data from the US housing market and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) refrain from negative rates, not to forget the nation’s capacity to stay least infected, also get back to business, from the covid.
However, the latest challenges to China, mainly from the US passage of resolutions attacking the anti-human rights movement in Tibet and Hong Kong, as well as Australia’s tussle with Beijing, challenge the NZD/USD buyers.
Against this backdrop, the Wall Street benchmark closed in negative with the last hour drop whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields revisit the 0.87% mark following the latest weakness.
Looking forward, a lack of major data/event at home will direct the NZD/USD traders towards watching the key employment data from the largest customer Australia. Though, COVID-19 updates and news concerning China will be the key to watch.
Technical analysis
Overbought RSI conditions probe NZD/USD bulls around the late-2018 top near 0.6970, a break of which will highlight the 0.7000 psychological magnet. Meanwhile, the monthly support line, currently around 0.6900, becomes crucial to watch for the sellers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6924
|Today Daily Change
|30 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44%
|Today daily open
|0.6894
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6743
|Daily SMA50
|0.6678
|Daily SMA100
|0.6643
|Daily SMA200
|0.6411
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6919
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6875
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6915
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6783
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6726
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6546
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6892
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6902
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6873
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6829
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6917
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.694
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6961
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
