NZD/USD consolidates daily losses near 0.6630 as focus shifts to US jobs report

- NZD/USD is trading in the red pressured by safe-haven flows.
- US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains, stays below 94.00.
- Nonfarm Payrolls in the US is expected to increase by 850K in September.
After closing the first four days of the week in the positive territory, the NZD/USD pair turned south on Friday as risk aversion made it difficult for the kiwi to find demand. As of writing, the pair, which slumped to a daily low of 0.6616, was consolidating its losses near 0.6630, down 0.17% on the day.
DXY rebounds ahead of key US data
Following the news of US President Donald Trump contracting the coronavirus, safe-haven flows took control of financial markets on Friday. At the moment, the S&P 500 futures are down 1.35% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street is likely to open deep in the negative territory.
Meanwhile, the USD took advantage of the sour market mood and started to gather strength against its rivals, ramping up the bearish pressure on NZD/USD.
Ahead of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' highly-anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is up 0.2% on the day at 93.90. Analysts' expect the NFP to rise by 850K in September and see the Unemployment Rate edging lower to 8.2% from 8.4%.
Although a stronger-than-expected jobs report could help the sentiment improve in the American session, investors are likely to focus on developments surrounding President Trump's health and what it means for the coronavirus relief bill negotiations.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.663
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6617
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6652
|Daily SMA50
|0.6637
|Daily SMA100
|0.6526
|Daily SMA200
|0.6392
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6658
|Previous Daily Low
|0.661
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6778
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6511
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6799
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6511
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6628
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6639
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6598
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.658
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.655
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6647
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6677
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6695
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
