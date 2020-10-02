NZD/USD consolidates daily losses near 0.6630 as focus shifts to US jobs report

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD is trading in the red pressured by safe-haven flows.
  • US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains, stays below 94.00.
  • Nonfarm Payrolls in the US is expected to increase by 850K in September.

After closing the first four days of the week in the positive territory, the NZD/USD pair turned south on Friday as risk aversion made it difficult for the kiwi to find demand. As of writing, the pair, which slumped to a daily low of 0.6616, was consolidating its losses near 0.6630, down 0.17% on the day.

DXY rebounds ahead of key US data

Following the news of US President Donald Trump contracting the coronavirus, safe-haven flows took control of financial markets on Friday. At the moment, the S&P 500 futures are down 1.35% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street is likely to open deep in the negative territory.

Meanwhile, the USD took advantage of the sour market mood and started to gather strength against its rivals, ramping up the bearish pressure on NZD/USD.

Ahead of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' highly-anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is up 0.2% on the day at 93.90. Analysts' expect the NFP to rise by 850K in September and see the Unemployment Rate edging lower to 8.2% from 8.4%.

Although a stronger-than-expected jobs report could help the sentiment improve in the American session, investors are likely to focus on developments surrounding President Trump's health and what it means for the coronavirus relief bill negotiations. 

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.663
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 0.6617
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6652
Daily SMA50 0.6637
Daily SMA100 0.6526
Daily SMA200 0.6392
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6658
Previous Daily Low 0.661
Previous Weekly High 0.6778
Previous Weekly Low 0.6511
Previous Monthly High 0.6799
Previous Monthly Low 0.6511
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6628
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6639
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6598
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.658
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.655
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6647
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6677
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6695

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

