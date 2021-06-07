NZD/USD consolidates below 0.7250 amid USD weakness, risk-sensitivity

- NZD/USD trades subdued in the initial Asian trading hours.
- US T-bonds yield steady but fail to lift the demand for the US dollar.
- Kiwi gains are limited on risk sensitivity.
The NZD/USD pair moves cautiously on Tuesday morning in the Asian trading hours. The pair continues to trade in the vicinity of the previous day’s trading range with positive bias.
At the time of writing, NZD/USD trades at 0.7229, down 0.01% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against the basket of six major currencies, stood near the 90.00 level with 0.17% losses. The depreciative move in the USD is the primary reason for the upside movement in the pair.
The latest US job data, which came at 559k in May below the market expectations at 650k, cemented the Fed’s narrative that the central bank will continue to remain ultra accommodative until the economy has further recovered from the pandemic. The major concern remains employment and growth for the central bank, pricing pressure is a secondary priority for the time being.
Meanwhile, US Secretary Jenet Yellen’s hawkish comments on interest rates also failed to boost the demand for the US dollar.
On the other hand, Kiwi gains were limited on the market risk sensitivity. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand in its May policy announced probable rate hikes as early as 2022. The RBNZ also published its projection for the Official Cash Rate (OCR) that showed the rise of OCR would likely be in the second half of 2022.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,226, up 0.03%.
As for now, traders turn their attention to the release of US Goods and Services Trade Balance data for fresh trading impetus.
NZD/USD additional levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7231
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|0.7214
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7227
|Daily SMA50
|0.7168
|Daily SMA100
|0.7181
|Daily SMA200
|0.7019
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7217
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7132
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7289
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7126
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7185
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7164
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7158
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7102
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7073
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7243
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7273
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7328
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
