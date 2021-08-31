NZD/USD consolidates below 0.7050 ahead of critical US data

- NZD/USD extends the gains of the previous session’s but loses the momentum.
- US Dollar Index tracks below 93.00, however, stays in the positive trajectory.
- NZD dollar maintains muted tone amid risk aversion amid falling equities.
NZD/USD exhibits some strength on Wednesday’s Asian session following the previous day’s upside run. The pair opened higher and hovered in a very minute trading band with no meaningful traction.
At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7047, up 0.05% for the day,
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback performance against its six major rivals losses remains steady below 93.00 following an uptick in the US 10-year benchmark yields.
The US Treasury yields turned higher to above 1.3% on Tuesday after touching their one-week low near 1.27% since the beginning of the week.
On the other hand, Kiwi lost its momentum on risk aversion among investors.
It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,522, down 0.13% for the day. The decreasing coronavirus cases were the supportive factor for New Zealand’s dollar.
Meanwhile, the upside is capped after the recent data showed that the business confidence in the country tumbled to -14.2 in August from -3.8 in July.
As for now, all eyes are on US ADP Employment Change, ISM Manufacturing Purchase Managers Index (PMI) to take fresh trading impetus.
NZD/USD additional levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7049
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71
|Today daily open
|0.6999
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6975
|Daily SMA50
|0.6986
|Daily SMA100
|0.7086
|Daily SMA200
|0.7113
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7015
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6987
|Previous Weekly High
|0.702
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6822
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6998
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6986
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6972
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6958
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7014
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7029
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7042
EUR/USD bulls take out daily resistance at month-end
EUR/USD bulls seeking upside extension on ECB/Fed convergence prospects. EUR/USD was ending Wall Street half a cent lower from the spike highs of the day as the greenback firmed last minute. Technically, the price is now moving towards consolidation.
GBP/USD: Remains sidelined on the way to 1.3800
GBP/USD begins September with bullish bias even as the quote seesaws around 1.3755 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. The cable pair jumped to the highest since August 17 but stepped back from 200-DMA. However, the MACD flashes the strongest bullish signals in four weeks and an upward sloping trend line from August 20 also keeps buyers hopeful.
Experts believe Bitcoin will form a “double bubble” before prices retrace
2013 Bitcoin bull run that witnessed 75% drop before 1,750% gain is similar to current price action. As Bitcoin changes hands, a repeat of 2013's "double bubble" is more likely.
Conference Board August Consumer Confidence: The Michigan survey plunge was no fluke
Consumer Confidence in the US slipped sharply in August as inflation concerns and the spread of Delta variant cases sapped an outlook that in June had been the highest since before the pandemic began last March.