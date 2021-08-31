NZD/USD consolidates below 0.7050 ahead of critical US data

NZD/USD extends the gains of the previous session’s but loses the momentum.

US Dollar Index tracks below 93.00, however, stays in the positive trajectory.

NZD dollar maintains muted tone amid risk aversion amid falling equities.

NZD/USD exhibits some strength on Wednesday’s Asian session following the previous day’s upside run. The pair opened higher and hovered in a very minute trading band with no meaningful traction.

At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7047, up 0.05% for the day,

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback performance against its six major rivals losses remains steady below 93.00 following an uptick in the US 10-year benchmark yields.

The US Treasury yields turned higher to above 1.3% on Tuesday after touching their one-week low near 1.27% since the beginning of the week.

On the other hand, Kiwi lost its momentum on risk aversion among investors.

It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,522, down 0.13% for the day. The decreasing coronavirus cases were the supportive factor for New Zealand’s dollar.

Meanwhile, the upside is capped after the recent data showed that the business confidence in the country tumbled to -14.2 in August from -3.8 in July.

As for now, all eyes are on US ADP Employment Change, ISM Manufacturing Purchase Managers Index (PMI) to take fresh trading impetus.

NZD/USD additional levels

NZD/USD Overview Today last price 0.7049 Today Daily Change 0.0050 Today Daily Change % 0.71 Today daily open 0.6999 Trends Daily SMA20 0.6975 Daily SMA50 0.6986 Daily SMA100 0.7086 Daily SMA200 0.7113 Levels Previous Daily High 0.7015 Previous Daily Low 0.6987 Previous Weekly High 0.702 Previous Weekly Low 0.6822 Previous Monthly High 0.7106 Previous Monthly Low 0.6881 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7004 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6998 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6986 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6972 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6958 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7014 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7029 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7042



