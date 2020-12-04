NZD/USD consolidates around 0.7050 having broken to the downside of bullish trend channel

- NZD/USD has moved sideways since US jobs data and is consolidating around the 0.7050 mark.
- The pair recently broke to the downside of a medium-term upwards trend channel, implying further choppy trade may lay ahead.
NZD/USD has been moving sideways in recent trade, with the price action swinging either side of the 0.7050 level. At present, the pair trades with losses of around 30 pips on the day, or 0.4%.
NZD props up the G10 performance table
No specific news or themes are weighing on NZD today. Rather, it seems that following a prolonged period of outperformance over the last month vs many of its other major G10 counterparts, NZD is finally undergoing some profit-taking, which has taken the wind out of its sails.
NZD lost some momentum during the Friday Asia session in tandem with AUD following soft Australian retail sales data. Meanwhile, US jobs data does not seem to have had a lasting reaction on the pair, which trades pretty much bang on its pre-data levels at just under 0.7050.
HSBC spot FX trader Brent Donnelly notes “that the high Sharpe of the (recent) rally and the prolonged, grinding nature of the move tends to mean all the short positions have been squeezed out by the time it breaks down”. That might mean the door is open for fresh shorts to pile in.
Moreover, Brent posits that more QE from the RBNZ might lay ahead; “NZD: You can make the argument that since the RBNZ is missing on the inflation mandate but getting lambasted for juicing the housing market, foreign bond buying might be a nice way for them to ease in early 2021 without further stoking homebuyer animal spirits”. Such a move by the bank does not seem to be priced into NZD right now.
NZD/USD breaks bullish trend channel to the downside
NZD/USD has recently broken to the downside of a bullish trend channel, implying that further downside may lay ahead. For reference, to the upside, this bullish trend channel links the 16, 18 and 24 November and 2 and 3 December highs and to the downside, the bullish trend channel links the 13, 19, 23 and 30 November and 2 and 3 December lows.
NZD/USD four hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles from the highest since 2018 on the Brexit impasse
The GBP/USD roller coaster continues with a downfall below 1.35 after the pair hit a 31-month high of 1.3539 earlier. Brexit talks have yet to yield an agreement. Negotiations are set to continue through the weekend.
EUR/USD battles 1.2150 after disappointing NFP
EUR/USD is trading off the 32-month highs amid bumps in US stimulus and vaccine distribution. Markets await the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls missed expectations with 245K jobs gained in November.
XAU/USD holds steady near two-week tops, just below $1845 level
The precious metal built on this week's goodish rebound from the $1764 region, or five-month lows and edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.
Dollar downfall explained and what's next for markets
The safe-haven US dollar is hitting multi-month and multi-year lows against its peers while stocks are on fire. What is behind the risk-on rally? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss markets' moving parts as 2020 nears its end.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!