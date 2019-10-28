NZD/USD consolidates around 0.6350 amid latest trade/RBNZ news

- NZD/USD bears catch a breath after three consecutive days of declines.
- The US-China trade deal optimism got an additional boost from the USTR.
- RBNZ iterated its support for August rate cut, dimming prospects of November action.
Increasing odds of a successful trade deal between the United States (US) and China seem recently challenged the NZD/USD pair sellers. With this, the quote stops from the three days of a consecutive downpour while trading around 0.6350 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session.
The pair’s bounce from an eight-day low could be attributed to the latest announcement from the United States’ Trade Representative’s (USTR) office. The notification said that the US is to consider certain tariff exclusions on $34 billion of Chinese imports from November 01. The said relaxation will last for twelve months and will include items that were granted last December and are set to expire on December 28, 2019.
This adds to the trade positive sentiment that was earlier buoyed by the comments of the US President Donald Trump that the US and China are “ahead of the schedule” as far as the preparations for the trade deal is concerned. During the weekend, both the global superpowers, namely the US and China, announced that central issues of the “Phase One” deal are almost done, which in turn offered risk-on during the week-start trading session.
It should also be noted that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) recently crossed wires while supporting its 0.50% rate cut in the month of August. The Assistant Governor and General Manager of Economics, Financial Markets, and Banking, Christian Hawkesby recently said that the August rate cut should support a lift in inflation expectations and an eventual lift in actual inflation. The policymaker was speaking from the Annual Commonwealth Bank Global Markets Conference, in Sydney.
With the recent trade optimism joining the RBNZ policymaker’s statements against the widely anticipated rate cut in November, the Kiwi holds on to catch a breath after multiple days of declines.
Traders will now look forward to more news/headlines for fresh direction as the economic calendar remains light ahead of US session where housing and consumer confidence data will entertain momentum traders.
Technical Analysis
Having bounced off 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), NZD/USD could revisit a 50-day EMA level of 0.6370, a break of which will further escalate the recovery towards 0.6441/52 region comprising 100-day EMA and September month high. Alternatively, pair’s declines below 0.6347, comprising 21-day EMA, could recall 0.6300 on the chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session near the 1.1100 level
On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a downtrend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). The main macroeconomic event of the week is the Fed Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday.
GBP/USD holds on to daily gains around 1.2850
The GBP/USD pair is trading at the upper end of its daily range, backed by EU’s decision to grant a 90-day Brexit “flextension.” UK Parliament rejected PM Johnson's motion for an election on December 12.
USD/JPY advances to fresh multi-month highs above 109
The USD/JPY pair spent the previous week moving sideways in an extremely tight range near the 108.50 mark and stayed relatively quiet during the first half of the day on Monday before gaining traction during the American trading hours.v
Gold slumps to $1,490 area on rallying US T-bond yields
The XAU/USD pair spent the Asian session moving sideways above the $1,500 handle but lost its traction during the American trading hours as the latest headlines surrounding the US-China trade dispute and Wall Street's strong performance at the opening made it difficult for safe-haven assets find demand.
China breaks the bank with their bet on Blockchain
Recent price movement puts Bitcoin back on a price rising scenario. Ethereum and XRP, with fewer profits, get better setups than Bitcoin for the medium term. Volatility may increase sharply in the short term.