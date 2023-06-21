NZD/USD consolidates around 0.6165-70 area/200-hour SMA as traders await Powell’s testimony

- NZD/USD remains confined in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Wednesday.
- A modest USD strength, along with economic woes, act as a headwind for the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
- Investors now look to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before placing fresh directional bets.
The NZD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the 0.6135-0.6130 area or a one-week low and oscillates in a narrow band through the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6165-0.6170 region, nearly unchanged for the day, with bulls awaiting sustained strength beyond the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) before positioning for any meaningful intraday appreciating move.
The US Dollar (USD) attracts some dip-buying following the previous day's modest pullback from the 50-day SMA and is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the NZD/USD pair. The Federal Reserve (Fed) last week signalled that borrowing costs may still need to rise as much as 50 bps by the end of this year and continues to lend some support to the Greenback. Apart from this, worries about a global economic downturn, particularly in China, further benefit the safe-haven buck and contribute to capping the upside for the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
Investors, however, seem convinced that the US central bank is nearing the end of its year-long policy tightening cycle. This had led to the recent decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which is capping gains for the USD and helping limit the downside for the NZD/USD pair, at least for the time being. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and now seem to have moved to the sidelines, awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two-day semi-annual congressional testimony, starting this Wednesday, before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.
Market participants will closely scrutinize Powell's comments for fresh clues about the Fed's future rate-hike path. This, along with speeches by a slew of influential FOMC members, will play a key role in driving the USD demand and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair later during the early North American session. That said, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) explicit signal that it was done with its most aggressive hiking cycle since 1999 favours bearish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6167
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.6167
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.611
|Daily SMA50
|0.6177
|Daily SMA100
|0.6213
|Daily SMA200
|0.6153
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6215
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6133
|Previous Weekly High
|0.625
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6076
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6164
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6184
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6129
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.609
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6047
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.621
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6292
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive below 0.6800 ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony
AUD/USD eases below 0.6800, fading the bounce in Wednesday's Asian session. The Aussie remains on a cautious footing as the market gears up for the bi-annual testimony of Fed Chair Jerome Powell. US=China woes also cap the upside in the pair.
USD/JPY bounces off 100-hour SMA, trades with a mild positive bias above mid-141.00s
The USD/JPY pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Wednesday and oscillates in a narrow trading band, just above the mid-141.00s through the Asian session. Spot prices, however, manage to hold above the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Gold keeps sight on $1,918 and Fed Chair Powell’s testimony Premium
Gold price is treading water near $1,940 this Wednesday, licking its wounds following an extended decline. All eyes now turn toward US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony amid heightened hawkish rate hike expectations and strong United States economic data.
Crypto crackdown to intensify as five US agencies join hands to form anti-crypto crime task force
The crypto market is presently more vulnerable to regulatory actions than it is to crypto crashes, as has been experienced in the last few weeks. However, despite the bearish impact of the authorities on the crypto market, the regulatory bodies do not seem to be in the mood to back off.
UK Inflation Preview: Pound Sterling set to soar on sticky inflation, breaking BoE bearishness Premium
The lowest inflation in 14 months – these are the expectations from Britain's upcoming inflation read. But a drop is only one option, and an annual 8.4% price rise is nothing to be cheerful for.