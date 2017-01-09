NZD/USD clocks three-week high

NZD/USD clocks three-week highBy Omkar Godbole
NZD/USD clocked a three-week high of 0.7047 on broad based USD selling in the Asian session.
Nears 50% fib retracement
At the time of writing, the spot was trading just a few pips short of 0.7050 (50% of 0.7239-0.6862) levels. Speaking of technical patterns, the daily chart also shows a ‘death cross’ is about to happen. ‘Death cross’ is a bearish 50-DMA and 200-DMA cross over.
Ahead in the day, the spot remains at the mercy of the action in the treasury yields.
NZD/USD Technical Levels
A break above 0.7050 (50% of 0.7239-0.6862) would open the door to 0.7080 (50-DMA + 200-DMA), above which the spot may test offers around 0.71 handle. On the lower side, failure to hold above 0.70 handle could yield a sell-off to 0.6971 (Nov 24 low) and 0.6951 (23.6% of 0.7239-0.6862).
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bullish
|Overbought
|High
|1H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|4H
|Bullish
|Oversold
|Low
|1D
|Slightly Bullish
|Neutral
|Low
|1W
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Expanding