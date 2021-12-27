NZD/USD clings to the 0.6800 despite losing as the last trading week of the year begins

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • The NZD/USD slumps during the day some 0.04%.
  • The New Zealand dollar falls on broad US Dollar strength across the board.
  • The market sentiment is upbeat, despite the first Covid-19 Omicron-related death reported worldwide.
  • NZD/USD Price Forecast: It has a downward bias, but a break below 0.6800 is needed to calm NZD bears.

The New Zealand dollar slides as Wall Street close approaches, trading at 0.6816 at the time of writing. US stock indices reflect the upbeat market mood, despite the spread of the newly discovered strain called Omicron worldwide. In the meantime, New Zealand’s neighbor Australia reported the first Covid-19 Omicron-related death, even though Australia would stick to its reopening plan.

The fall in the New Zealand dollar is linked to broad US dollar strength across the board. The US Dollar index, which measures the greenback’s value against a basket of its rivals, advances some 0.07% up to 96.09, a headwind for the NZD/USD pair, which sheds some of the last week’s gains.
In the meantime, the 10-yeat US Treasury yield sheds one basis point, down to 1.481%.

That said, an absent economic docket, as widely expected as financial markets enter the last week of the year, would keep NZD/USD traders lying on the dynamics of market sentiment, Covid-19 Omicron-related developments, and US fiscal policy pending to be approved by the US Congress.

NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The NZD/USD daily chart shows that the pair has a downward bias. The daily moving averages (DMAs) with a downslope reside above the spot price and would be challenging dynamic resistance levels to overcome.

That said, Monday’s price action is forming a hanging-man candlestick that has bearish implications. Nevertheless, the bottom-wick is a longer one, so NZD bears should be cautious in their attempt to sell the NZD/USD pair because the 0.6800 barrier has been unsuccessfully broken to the downside two previous days.

Nevertheless, the first support on the way south would be the 0.6800 figure. A breach of the latter would expose the December 23 daily low at 0.6795, followed by the December 22 low at 0.6739 and then the December 20 swing low at 0.6702.

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6816
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 0.6819
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6785
Daily SMA50 0.6959
Daily SMA100 0.6982
Daily SMA200 0.7039
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6891
Previous Daily Low 0.6806
Previous Weekly High 0.6891
Previous Weekly Low 0.6702
Previous Monthly High 0.7199
Previous Monthly Low 0.6773
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6838
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6858
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6786
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6754
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6702
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6871
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6923
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6956

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1350 amid cautious mood

EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1350 amid cautious mood

EUR/USD is trading directionless below 1.1350, consolidating the recent upswing. A jump in two-year US Treasury yields lift the dollar amid quiet markets. A lack of first-tier data signals further sideways grind during year-end holiday season.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises towards 1.3450 amid Brexit, Omicron optimism

GBP/USD rises towards 1.3450 amid Brexit, Omicron optimism

GBP/USD is recovering towards the five-week highs of 1.3446 amid easing Omicron and Brexit risks. The UK government offered assurance of no fresh restrictions during the holiday season. New post-Brexit rules over fisheries underpin the pound amid light trading. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: $1,815 remains a tough nut to crack for the bulls, focus on yields Premium

Gold: $1,815 remains a tough nut to crack for the bulls, focus on yields

Gold turns south as the US two-year yields jump on recovery outlook. Gold price enjoyed good two-way businesses on Monday, having almost tested the $1,800 mark before rebounding to fresh weekly highs of $1,813.

Gold News

Dogecoin price searches for reliable support before DOGE bulls target 42% ascent

Dogecoin price searches for reliable support before DOGE bulls target 42% ascent

Dogecoin price could be ready for a 42% bounce toward $0.26 but not before DOGE discovers a reliable foothold. The meme-based token may see a buy opportunity at slightly lower prices before the bulls prepare for a major upswing.

Read more

What will the yield curve look like one year from now?

What will the yield curve look like one year from now?

Here is the yield curve as it looks like now. What will it look like if the Fed hikes thrice in 2022?The three-year yield is currently 0.97%. It has effectively priced in three rate hikes in 2022.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures