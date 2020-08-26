NZD/USD clings to small daily gains near 0.6560 ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD rose to a fresh weekly high on Wednesday.
  • US Dollar Index stays in a consolidation phase above 93.00.
  • Focus shifts Durable Goods Orders data from US.

The NZD/USD pair climbed to a fresh weekly high of 0.6574 on Wednesday but struggled to preserve its momentum in the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% on a daily basis at 0.6560.

Earlier in the day, the data published by Statistics New Zealand showed that the trade surplus narrowed to NZ$282.00 million in July from NZ$475.00. Despite this uninspiring data, the kiwi stayed resilient against its rivals on easing US-China geopolitical tensions.

Eyes on US data ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's speech

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is posting small daily gains above 93.10 on Wednesday. Although the market mood remains upbeat, the relentless advance witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields helps the greenback gather strength. The 10-year US T-bond yield, which gained nearly 4% both on Monday and Tuesday, was last seen gaining 3.3% on the day.

Later in the day, the Durable Goods Orders data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. However, the market reaction to this data is likely to be muted with investors waiting for FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell to deliver his opening remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday.

Previewing Powell's speech, Goldman Sachs analysts said that they expect Powell to announce that the FOCM will be adopting average inflation targeting (AIT) of 2-2.5%.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6559
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 0.6548
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6594
Daily SMA50 0.6557
Daily SMA100 0.6358
Daily SMA200 0.6374
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6559
Previous Daily Low 0.6514
Previous Weekly High 0.6652
Previous Weekly Low 0.6488
Previous Monthly High 0.6716
Previous Monthly Low 0.644
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6542
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6531
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6521
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6495
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6476
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6566
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6585
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6611

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

