NZD/USD clings to small daily gains above 0.7100

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD is rising modestly in quiet trading day.
  • US Dollar Index is edging lower toward 90.00.
  • Brexit-related headlines could impact USD's market valuation on Christmas Eve.

The NZD/USD pair gained 50 pips on Wednesday as the upbeat market mood made it difficult for the greenback to find demand. On Thursday, the pair is posting small daily gains at 0.7115 as the selling pressure surrounding the USD remains intact.

Eyes on EU-UK trade deal

Despite a lack of significant fundamental drivers, expectations for the EU and the UK to reach a trade deal help the GBP/USD pair surge higher and weigh on the USD. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is currently down 0.22% on the day at 90.21.

The latest headlines surrounding Brexit developments suggest that sides are working on the last minute details and an official announcement will arrive on Thursday. Markets seem to have already priced in a deal and a "buy the rumour sell the fact" reaction could help the DXY stage a rebound. Nevertheless, a potential increase in market volatility is likely to remain short-lived on Christmas Eve. 

Meanwhile, major equity indexes in the US will close early on Thursday and financial markets are expected to remain quiet until next week.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7116
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 0.7101
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7069
Daily SMA50 0.6886
Daily SMA100 0.676
Daily SMA200 0.6511
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7104
Previous Daily Low 0.703
Previous Weekly High 0.7172
Previous Weekly Low 0.7054
Previous Monthly High 0.7052
Previous Monthly Low 0.6589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7058
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7053
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7004
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6978
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7127
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7153
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7202

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3600 amid Brexit euphoria

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3600 amid Brexit euphoria

GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3600 amid Brexit optimism. The UK Parliament is said to approve a Brexit deal on Dec 30, according to media reports. Ireland's Coveney said fisheries agreed in principle. An official announcement is awaited. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD clings to 1.2200 as Brexit optimism downs the USD

EUR/USD clings to 1.2200 as Brexit optimism downs the USD

EUR/USD eases from highs, clinging onto the 1.2200 level. The bulls ride the Brexit optimism wave, with a potential breakthrough likely to be announced at 1100 GMT. The optimism is the key driver behind the US dollar’s decline so far this Thursday.

EUR/USD News

Gold's path of least resistance appears north, $1900 eyed

Gold's path of least resistance appears north, $1900 eyed

Gold (XAU/USD) continues to probe the upper band of Thursday’s trading range so far, as the $1900 barrier remains in sight amid a favorable technical setup in the near-term.

Gold news

Forex Today: An imminent Brexit deal adds to the X-mas eve cheer

Forex Today: An imminent Brexit deal adds to the X-mas eve cheer

Markets eye a Brexit breakthrough on X-mas eve, awaiting a joint conference likely to be held by the UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen at 0800 GMT.According to media reports, both sides will talk at 0700 GMT before addressing the presser.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Bears tease weekly triangle breakdown

US Dollar Index: Bears tease weekly triangle breakdown

The US dollar index (DXY) drops below support line of short-term symmetrical triangle, 100-HMA. Descending RSI line can add strength bears on the confirmed break of triangle. Bulls will have multiple upside barriers to return before 91.00.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures