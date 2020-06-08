NZD/USD clings to small daily gains above 0.6500

- NZD/USD goes into consolidation following last week's impressive rally.
- China's trade surplus widened more than expected in May.
- US Dollar Index is moving in a tight range near 97.00.
The NZD/USD pair staged one of its best weekly performances last week and gained more than 300 pips. With the markets turning subdued on Monday, the pair has gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen trading rising 0.22% on the day at 0.6520.
The data published on Sunday revealed that China's trade surplus widened to $62.93 billion in May to beat the market expectation of $39 billion by a wide margin. Underlying details of the trade report showed that China's imports decline by 16.7% on a yearly basis in May. Nevertheless, China-proxy kiwi took advantage of this data and rose modestly against its rivals during the Asian session.
USD waits for FOMC's policy announcements
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which posted daily gains on Friday on the back of upbeat Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) figures, is staying relatively quiet near 97.00 on Monday.
There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from the US in the remainder of the day and the pair is likely to extend its sideways grind. On Wednesday, the FOMC will publish its monetary policy statement and investors will be keeping a close eye on potential changes to forward guidance following the jobs report.
Assessing the potential impact of the NFP data on the Fed's policy, "the surprisingly strong jobs report comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision next week," said FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam. "The Fed strives to achieve full employment and this labor report is going in the right direction. Therefore, it removes the need for the Fed to act. Without further money printing, the dollar may gain ground."
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6516
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.6508
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6175
|Daily SMA50
|0.6083
|Daily SMA100
|0.6186
|Daily SMA200
|0.6317
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6528
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6456
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6528
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6186
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6501
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6484
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6467
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6425
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6394
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6539
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.657
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6611
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering below 1.13 after weak German data, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.13, consolidating last week's gains. US Non-Farm Payrolls surprised with an increase of 2.5 million jobs and German industrial output plunged by 17.9%, worse than expected. ECB President Lagarde testifies later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.27 with Brexit, UK reopening in play
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, hanging onto most of its gains. Deadlocked Brexit talks and the slow UK reopening are somewhat weighing on the pound. Markets are still digesting the upbeat US jobs report.
Crypto market turns to Bitcoin for directionlessness
Dominance graphs show potential in BTC to take 3/4 of the market. ETH shows uncertainty just a few cents from key resistance levels. Ripple takes the concept of low volatility to the next level, far from what the market expected from XRP.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, still below $1700 mark
Gold edged higher through the early European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1695 region.
WTI gains over 2.5% in Asia above $40.00, eyes on OPEC+ presser
WTI prints three-day winning streak to probe early-March tops. Risk-on sentiment joins OPEC+ output cut to please the commodity buyers. Officials from Saudi Arabia, Russia and the key OPEC members will hold a press conference at 10:00 AM GMT.