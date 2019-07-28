NZD/USD clings to near-term support-line heading into the key week

- Overall greenback strength pushed the NZD/USD pair towards being the worst G10 pair.
- Trade talks, Fed meeting adds importance to month-start week.
Following its decline to become the worst G10 pair of the week, NZD/USD traders modestly unchanged around 0.6630 at the start of the week’s Asian session on Monday.
Despite producing better than forecast trade numbers, the Kiwi couldn’t confront the King Dollar amid expectations of a less severe rate cut from the US Federal Reserve and upbeat Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. Adding to the greenback strength were comments from the White House that they aren’t targeting a weaker Dollar; though, the US President Donald Trump, later on, refrained from accepting such remarks.
It should also be noted that sluggish prints of forward-looking Australian employment statistics and dovish comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor also weighed on the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) as Australia is the largest customer of New Zealand.
On the trade front, the US delegation of negotiators led by the Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will discuss the matter for two days with Chinese diplomats starting Tuesday. Both the sides seem less energetic after a 3-month halt to talks.
Not only trade talks in Beijing but monetary policy meeting by the US Federal Reserve also increases the importance of the month-start week.
Moving on, the US Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index (July) becomes the only number to decorate the economic calendar, which in turn highlights the importance of trade/political news for traders to watch.
Technical Analysis
Prices seesaw between the 50 and 21-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 0.6625 and 0.6683 respectively. Adding strength to the downside is 6-week old support-line at 0.6630, a break of which can support sellers targeting sub-0.6600 area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: bears will wait for the Fed to add pressure
After reaching a fresh two-year low, the EUR/USD pair has finished the week not far above such low at 1.1125, as the dollar got an additional impulse at the end of the week from a better-than-expected Q2 GDP reading.
GBP/USD remains on a back foot around multi-year low amid no-deal Brexit fears
While the first week of the PM Johnson’s rule didn’t bode well for the British Pound (GBP), as anticipated, the GBP/USD pair remains weak near multi-year low as it trades close to 1.2380 during early Monday morning in Asia.
USD/JPY: bullish case to persist as long as above 108.40
The USD/JPY pair has finished the week at 108.66, having spent Friday consolidating gains. The pair soared Thursday, following the ECB’s monetary policy announcement, understood less dovish-than-anticipated by market’s participants.
Gold climbs above $1420 despite broad USD strength
Following a drop to a session low of $1413 with the initial reaction to the upbeat GDP data from the US, the XAU/USD pair reversed its direction and was last seen trading near $1423, adding nearly $9, or 0.6%, on a daily basis.
US economy slows in the second quarter as business investment fades
The American consumer backed by a red hot labor market was not enough to keep the US economy from cooling in the second quarter as business investment stuttered beset by trade and global growth concerns.