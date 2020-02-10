NZD/USD clings to modest recovery gains, just above 0.6400 mark

- NZD/USD shows some resilience on stronger Chinese CPI print.
- A subdued USD price action remained supportive of the uptick.
- Concerns over the deadly coronavirus might cap any strong gains.
The NZD/USD pair struggled to register any meaningful recovery and held near the 0.6400 round-figure mark, or 2-1/2-month lows set earlier this Monday.
The pair showed some resilience below the mentioned handle and witnessed a modest rebound during the Asian session on Monday following the release of hotter-than-expected Chinese consumer inflation figures.
Upside seems limited
The pair, for now, seems to have stalled its recent bearish trajectory to the lowest level since November 19 and was further supported by a subdued US dollar price action on the first day of a new trading week.
As investors looked past Friday's upbeat headline NFP print, a mildly weaker tone around the US Treasury bond yields led to the greenback's consolidative price action and extended some support to the major.
Meanwhile, the prevailing cautious mood, amid concerns about the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus, turned out to be one of the key factors that might cap any further gains, at least for the time being.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics might continue to act as key determinants of the pair's momentum on Monday.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.641
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.6401
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6549
|Daily SMA50
|0.659
|Daily SMA100
|0.6473
|Daily SMA200
|0.6504
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6465
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6397
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6504
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6397
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6741
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6423
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6439
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6377
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6353
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6309
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6445
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6489
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6513
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0950 amid coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, consolidating last week's losses. The coronavirus outbreak continues spreading and Chinese authorities are trying to calm markets. The dollar continues benefitting from the upbeat Non-Farm Payrolls.
GBP/USD hovers around 10-week low amid Brexit fears, USD strength
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, struggling amid concerns of a no-trade-deal Brexit and reports of infrastructure spending. The US dollar remains robust amid upbeat data and coronavirus headlines.
Forex Today: China tries to calm coronavirus-hit markets, dollar remains strong, Bitcoin battles $10,000
The coronavirus has already taken the lives of over 900 people and infected over 40,000. While the disease continues spreading, the People's Bank of China has announced fresh measures to provide liquidity via re-lending funds and soothe markets.
Gold climbs to near 1-week tops, around $1575 level
The precious metal traded with a mild positive bias for the fourth consecutive session on Monday and was being supported by growing concerns about the economic effect of the deadly coronavirus. The USD held steady near four-month tops and capped gains.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.