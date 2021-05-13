NZD/USD clings to modest intraday gains, lacks follow-through

- A combination of supporting factors assisted NZD/USD to gain positive traction on Thursday.
- Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support.
- Kiwi got an additional boost from the NZ government’s plans to allow quarantine free travel.
- The lack of follow-through buying warrants caution for bulls amid hawkish Fed expectations.
The NZD/USD pair held on to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and was seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 0.7170-75 region.
The pair managed to regain positive traction on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous day's US CPI-inspired slump of over 120 pips to one-week lows. The uptick marked the first day of a positive move in the previous three and was supported by a combination of factors.
A modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields held the US dollar bulls from placing aggressive bets. The NZD/USD pair got an additional boost after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she is exploring quarantine-free travel with other countries.
Despite the supporting factor, the NZD/USD pair lacked any strong follow-through buying interest. A surge in the US consumer prices fueled speculations the Fed will raise rates to suppress inflation, which acted as a tailwind for the USD and capped gains for the major.
It is worth reporting that the headline CPI recorded the fastest rise since September 2008 and accelerated to a 4.2% YoY rate in Aril, significantly above the Fed's 2% target. Adding to this, core CPI (excluding food and energy) increased 3.0% YoY during the reported month.
Apart from this, the prevalent risk-off environment – as depicted by an intraday decline in the US equity futures – further benefitted the safe-haven USD. This might also contribute to capping any meaningful upside for perceived riskier currencies, including the kiwi.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and Producer Price Index (PPI) from the US. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7175
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.7159
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7207
|Daily SMA50
|0.7138
|Daily SMA100
|0.717
|Daily SMA200
|0.6965
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7284
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7151
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7301
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7115
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7287
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7202
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7233
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7112
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7065
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.698
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7245
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.733
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7377
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.2100 as US dollar retreats with yields
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.2100, as the US dollar tracks the retreat in the Treasury yields amid a risk-off mood. Mounting inflation concerns after the US CPI surprises continue to weigh on the risk appetite. US data awaited.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4050 as US dollar eases
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, bouncing off lows amid fresh US dollar selling. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD wavers between two key averages after the CPI blow, awaits US data
Gold attempts a bounce as US Treasury yields retreat. US dollar’s haven demand remains intact as inflation concerns lurk Gold remains at the mercy of USD dynamics, awaits fresh US data.
XLM Price remains indecisive after massive market crash
XLM price seems to have stopped the bleeding as buyers undid 15% of the sell-off. If Stellar slices through the supply barrier that extends from $0.627 to $0.660, it will signal the start of an upswing.
Inflation angst roils markets
On Wednesday, the Dow fell 1.99% to register its largest single-day loss since January, wiping out all of its month-to-date gains, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped by more than two percent respectively.