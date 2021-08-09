NZD/USD clings to modest intraday gains above 0.7000 mark

- NZD/USD attracted some dip-buying on Monday and recovered a part of the post-NFP losses.
- Stronger Chinese inflation figures extended support to the kiwi amid a modest USD pullback.
- Bets for an earlier Fed taper, rallying US bond yields should underpin the USD and cap gains.
The NZD/USD pair held on to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and was last seen trading near daily tops, above the key 0.7000 psychological mark.
Following an early slide to multi-day lows, the NZD/USD pair attracted some buying near the 0.6980 region on the first day of a new week and has now recovered a part of its post-NFP losses. The RBNZ's intention to implement stricter curbs on mortgage lending acted as a tailwind for the kiwi, which was further supported by stronger Chinese inflation figures. Apart from this, a modest US dollar pullback from two-week lows provided a modest lift to the major.
The NZD/USD pair, for now, seems to have stalled last week's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA, though the upside is likely to remain capped. Friday's blockbuster US monthly jobs report fueled speculations that the Fed could start tapering its asset purchases later this year. Investors also seemed to have started pricing in the possibility that conditions for hiking interest rates by the Fed could be met as soon as late 2022.
This was reinforced by the ongoing move up in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond jumped back above the 1.30% threshold on Monday. This should continue to lend some support to the greenback. Apart from this, concerns about the economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus might further contribute to keeping a lid on any runaway rally for the perceived riskier kiwi.
Hence, any subsequent positive move runs the risk of fizzling out quickly. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Monday, leaving the USD at the mercy of the US bond yields. Traders might further take cues from scheduled speeches by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7021
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|0.7009
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6985
|Daily SMA50
|0.7044
|Daily SMA100
|0.7096
|Daily SMA200
|0.7103
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7063
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7001
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7089
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6952
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7025
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7039
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6986
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6962
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6924
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7048
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7086
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.711
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1750 amid firmer yields
EUR/USD is trading on the backfoot above 1.1750, licking its wounds after Friday’s US NFP jobs blowout induced sell-off. Stronger US jobs data ramped up calls for Fed’s tightening sooner-than-expected. The rally in Treasury yields is limiting the pair’s upside attempts ahead of Eurozone Sentix.
GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.3900 as US dollar eases
GBP/USD extends the bounce towards 1.3900 amid a broad retreat in the US dollar. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British Business Chief urges for help over Brexit. Covid updates, stimulus news in focus amid a light docket.
GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.3900 as US dollar eases
GBP/USD extends the bounce towards 1.3900 amid a broad retreat in the US dollar. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British Business Chief urges for help over Brexit. Covid updates, stimulus news in focus amid a light docket.
XLM price might shed 12%, while Stellar CEO supports Wyden-Toomey-Lummis infrastructure deal
XLM price experienced a massive sell-off after multiple sell signals erupted on August 8. The initial downswing has sliced through a crucial support level, indicating a further descent. Investors can expect a reversal in the downtrend around $0.251.
Suddenly the US economy is incandescent and the Fed needs shades
Hiring in the US has nearly doubled in the last two months in spite of fears of a resurgent pandemic and constraints from one of the tightest job markets in a generation. Federal Reserve comments on bond taper appear prescient.