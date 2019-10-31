NZD/USD clings to modest daily gains above 0.6400 ahead of US data

  • USD weakens against its rivals following this week's FOMC meeting.
  • Mixed business sentiment data from NZ limits NZD's gains.
  • Coming up: Core PCE Price Index data from the US.

The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the USD in the second half of the day on Wednesday allowed the NZD/USD pair to gain traction. During the European trading hours, the pair reached a fresh weekly high of 0.6433 but struggled to preserve its momentum and returned to 0.6400 area, where it was still up 0.2% on a daily basis.

USD stays under pressure on Thursday

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points. Although this move was largely expected and priced in the markets, FOMC Chairman Powell's comments made it difficult for the Greenback to find demand. 

Assessing  Powell's remarks, "In the press conference, Chair Powell referred to the risks in the outlook as having ‘perhaps moved in a more positive direction’. When pressed on this, he referred to progress towards a possible trade deal with China," said ABN AMRO analysts. "We think some kind of truce that freezes existing tariffs is possible, but even this modest step looks far from certain. Indeed, just today, the November APEC summit in Chile – where a deal might have been sealed – was cancelled, suggesting the US and China are still some distance from even an interim deal.”

Meanwhile, ANZ's Business Confidence Index in New Zealand improved to -42.4 in October from -53.5 but ANZ's Activity Outlook Index fell to -3.5% from -1.8% to keep the NZD's gains limited.

In the American session on Thursday, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Today last price 0.6403
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 0.6389
 
Daily SMA20 0.6341
Daily SMA50 0.634
Daily SMA100 0.6467
Daily SMA200 0.6597
 
Previous Daily High 0.6392
Previous Daily Low 0.6333
Previous Weekly High 0.6437
Previous Weekly Low 0.6347
Previous Monthly High 0.6452
Previous Monthly Low 0.6249
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.637
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6356
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6351
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6313
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6292
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6409
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.643
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6468

 

 

Signatures