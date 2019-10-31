NZD/USD clings to modest daily gains above 0.6400 ahead of US data

- USD weakens against its rivals following this week's FOMC meeting.
- Mixed business sentiment data from NZ limits NZD's gains.
- Coming up: Core PCE Price Index data from the US.
The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the USD in the second half of the day on Wednesday allowed the NZD/USD pair to gain traction. During the European trading hours, the pair reached a fresh weekly high of 0.6433 but struggled to preserve its momentum and returned to 0.6400 area, where it was still up 0.2% on a daily basis.
USD stays under pressure on Thursday
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points. Although this move was largely expected and priced in the markets, FOMC Chairman Powell's comments made it difficult for the Greenback to find demand.
Assessing Powell's remarks, "In the press conference, Chair Powell referred to the risks in the outlook as having ‘perhaps moved in a more positive direction’. When pressed on this, he referred to progress towards a possible trade deal with China," said ABN AMRO analysts. "We think some kind of truce that freezes existing tariffs is possible, but even this modest step looks far from certain. Indeed, just today, the November APEC summit in Chile – where a deal might have been sealed – was cancelled, suggesting the US and China are still some distance from even an interim deal.”
Meanwhile, ANZ's Business Confidence Index in New Zealand improved to -42.4 in October from -53.5 but ANZ's Activity Outlook Index fell to -3.5% from -1.8% to keep the NZD's gains limited.
In the American session on Thursday, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6403
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.6389
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6341
|Daily SMA50
|0.634
|Daily SMA100
|0.6467
|Daily SMA200
|0.6597
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6392
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6333
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6437
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6347
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6452
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6249
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.637
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6356
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6351
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6313
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6292
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6409
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.643
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6468
EUR/USD extends gains amid trade concerns, after mixed euro-zone data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150 after the euro-zone GDP beat with 0.2% QoQ growth while inflation hit 0.7%, the lowest since 2016. China has reportedly cast doubts about reaching a full accord with Trump.
GBP/USD extends gains on USD weakness, UK election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, taking advantage of the dollar's weakness following the Fed decision. In the UK, the Brexit party may facilitate a Conservative victory, paving the way for more certainty.
USD/JPY: China said to doubt of a long-term deal with the US, yen soars
Bank of Japan left monetary policy unchanged, hinted more easing coming. US-China trade war jitters triggered risk-off, fueling demand for the yen. USD/JPY pair bearish, decline to accelerate below 108.00.
Gold jumps beyond $1500 mark, back closer to weekly tops
Gold gained some follow-through traction through on Thursday and climbed further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark during the early European session.
BTC, ETH, XRP: CME boosts the maturity of Bitcoin as an institutional investment
Financial Options mitigate risk in highly volatile assets. Ethereum and Ripple show uncertain technicals - elevated volatility is likely. ETH/USD moves to the limit of the critical double bottom level.