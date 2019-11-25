NZD/USD clings to modest daily gains above 0.6400

- China's decision to raise penalties on IP theft eases trade war concerns.
- US Dollar Index stays in positive territory near 98.30.
- Coming up: Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index data from US.
The NZD/USD pair started the week on an upbeat tone and rose to 0.6430 area but struggled to push higher amid a lack of fresh fundamental drivers. As of writing, the pair was consolidating its daily gains near 0.6415, adding 0.12% on a daily basis.
Easing concerns over a protracted trade conflict between the United States and China helped the NZD find demand at the start of the week. China announced that it will be raising penalties for theft of Intellectual Property (IP), which has been one of the main roadblocks in trade negotiations, in an attempt seen as a gesture toward the US.
USD stays strong after recovering last week
On the other hand, after rising above the 98 handle on the back of Friday's better-than-expected Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) figures, the US Dollar Index is registering small gains on Monday to make it difficult for the pair to continue to edge higher.
The only data from the US on Monday will be the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Manufacturing Index. Although this data is usually ignored by the markets, investors have been paying close attention to the performance of the US manufacturing sector lately and a large deviation from the market expectation could ramp up the volatility. Experts forecast the reading to slump to -11.3 in November from -5.1 in October.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6414
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.6409
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6385
|Daily SMA50
|0.6346
|Daily SMA100
|0.6428
|Daily SMA200
|0.656
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6426
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6399
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6438
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6362
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6437
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6204
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6416
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6409
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6396
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6384
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6369
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6423
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6438
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.645
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts a recovery amid trade hopes, after German data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10 as China has made a gesture to the US on Intellectual Property. The German IFO Business Climate has met expectations at 95, but fears of a recession persist.
GBP/USD advances as Johnson's Conservatives remain in the lead
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, up. Recent opinion polls have shown ongoing strength for PM Johnson's Conservatives. The party's manifesto has not rocked the boat.
USD/JPY: Bullish beyond 109.10
Japanese economy still depressed and far from a recovery. US-China trade deal´s positive signs weighing on safe-haven assets. USD/JPY technically bullish but lacking a catalyst that could send it toward 110.00.
XAU/USD is sliding for the third straight day
Gold is trading around $1,460, weighed on at the open by a series of pro-risk appetite headlines and by a US dollar which has garnered demand on positive domestic data.
Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture
AUD/JPY is an eye-catcher for the start of this week. The market's risk-barometer is technically running out of juice on the downside. Upside targets include the 200-DMA and July highs. Trendline support is being respected at this juncture.