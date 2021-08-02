NZD/USD clings to gains near session tops, 0.7000 mark remains in sight

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD attracted some dip-buying near mid-0.6900s on Monday amid renewed USD selling bias.
  • Dovish Fed expectations, sliding US bond yields, the risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD.
  • Worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant might act as a headwind and cap gains for the major.

The NZD/USD pair held on to its modest intraday gains through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, around the 0.6985 region.

Following an early fall to mid-0.6900s, the NZD/USD pair attracted some dip-buying on the first day of a new trading week and stalled Friday's retracement slide from the 0.7020 region, or two-week tops. A subdued US dollar demand was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the major amid the risk-on impulse in the markets, which tends to benefit the perceived riskier kiwi.

The USD Index drifted back closer to one-month lows amid firming market expectations that the Fed will retain its ultra-lose monetary policy stance for a longer period. This was reinforced by the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields, back closer to multi-month lows. Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone was seen as another factor that undermined the safe-haven USD.

That said, worries that the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery might act as a headwind for the NZD/USD pair. Investors might also refrain from placing any aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP.

In the meantime, Monday's release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, along with the US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics later during the early North American session. Traders might further take cues from developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6984
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 0.6974
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.698
Daily SMA50 0.7068
Daily SMA100 0.7104
Daily SMA200 0.7094
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7022
Previous Daily Low 0.6959
Previous Weekly High 0.7022
Previous Weekly Low 0.6902
Previous Monthly High 0.7106
Previous Monthly Low 0.6881
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6983
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6998
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6948
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6922
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6885
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7011
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7048
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7074

 

 

