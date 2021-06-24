NZD/USD clings to gains near one-week tops, above mid-0.7000s

- NZD/USD gained positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday.
- The risk-on mood, a subdued USD demand remained supportive of the move up.
- A pickup in the US bond yields might help limit the USD downfall and cap gains.
The NZD/USD pair edged higher through the early European session and climbed to the 0.7065 region in the last hour, back closer to the weekly tops set on Wednesday.
A combination of factors assisted the NZD/USD pair to gain traction for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, with bulls looking to build on this week's solid rebound from multi-month lows. The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets was seen as one of the key factors that benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi. Apart from this, a subdued US dollar price action extended some additional support to the major.
The USD, so far, has struggled to capitalize to build on last week's post-FOMC strong positive move amid mixed signals on the US inflation. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that inflation is rising due to pent-up demand and supply bottlenecks and that the price pressures should ease on their own. Separately, two Fed officials said on Wednesday that the high inflation in the US would last longer than expected.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday that inflation will remain well above the Fed's 2% target and that he now expects interest rates need to rise in late 2022. Adding to this, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman indicated that the recovery in the labour market and spending on goods and services have contributed to the upward pressure on consumer prices. Both, however, agreed that the price increase will prove temporary.
That said, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields acted as a tailwind for the greenback. This, in turn, could hold traders from placing any aggressive bets. This, in turn, might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the NZD/USD pair, at least for the time being. Market participants now look forward to a slew of important US macro data for some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session.
The US economic docket highlights the release of the final Q1 GDP print, Durable Goods Orders, the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and Goods Trade Balance figures for May. This, along with the US bond yields and a scheduled speech by New York Fed President John Williams, will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might also provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7058
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.7044
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7147
|Daily SMA50
|0.7184
|Daily SMA100
|0.7171
|Daily SMA200
|0.7045
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7072
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6995
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7161
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6923
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7043
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7025
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7002
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6925
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.708
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7115
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7157
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
