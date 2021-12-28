NZD/USD clings to gains near daily top, holds steady above 0.6800 mark

- NZD/USD gained some positive traction on Tuesday and snapped a two day losing streak.
- The underlying bullish sentiment in the markets acted as a tailwind for the perceived riskier kiwi.
- Subdued USD demand contributed to the intraday buying, though thin liquidity warrants caution.
The NZD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the daily top, around the 0.6815 region.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the NZD/USD pair to attract some buying on Tuesday and snap two successive days of losses. The underlying bullish sentiment – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – was seen as a key factor that benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi. Apart from this, subdued US dollar price action provided a modest lift to the major.
Investors turned optimistic amid reports that the new COVID-19 strain may be less severe than the previous Delta variant. Adding to this, studies indicated that Omicron infections are less likely to lead to hospitalization and helped ease fears about the potential economic fallout from the continuous surge in new cases. This, along with sliding US Treasury bond yields, kept the USD bulls on the defensive.
That said, the Fed's hawkish outlook should act as a tailwind for the greenback and keep a lid on any further gains for the NZD/USD pair. It is worth recalling that the so-called dot plot indicated that Fed officials expect to raise the fed funds rate at least three times next year. Moreover, thin end-of-year liquidity in the markets could further hold back traders from placing aggressive directional bets.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move amid absent relevant market-moving macro data. The US economic docket features the release of the Richmond Manufacturing Index, though might do little to provide any impetus. This, in turn, leaves the NZD/USD pair at the mercy of the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6811
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|0.6816
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6785
|Daily SMA50
|0.6954
|Daily SMA100
|0.698
|Daily SMA200
|0.7037
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6828
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6788
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6891
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6702
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7199
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6773
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6803
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6813
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6794
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6771
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6753
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6834
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6851
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6874
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1300 as dollar gains traction
The American currency got some market’s favor following the US opening, with EUR/USD down to the 1.1290 region. Wall Street keeps rallying while government bond yields remain subdued as investors head into the year close with optimism.
GBP/USD trims intraday gains, holds above 1.3400
GBP/USD reached 1.3461 amid easing Omicron concerns and Brexit risks, although demand for the greenback pushed the pair back to the lower band of the 1.34 area. Still, Pound remains among the dollar’s strongest rivals as the UK government dismissed restrictions in the holiday season.
Gold Price Forecast: Losing steam but holding above $1,800.00 Premium
Spot gold reached an intraday high of $1,820.25 a troy ounce, its highest in over a month, later trimming gains. The American dollar met demand with Wall Street’s opening, helped by encouraging US data and subdued government bond yields.
Dogecoin price searches for reliable support before DOGE bulls target 42% ascent
Dogecoin price could be ready for a 42% bounce toward $0.26 but not before DOGE discovers a reliable foothold. The meme-based token may see a buy opportunity at slightly lower prices before the bulls prepare for a major upswing.
Five factors moving the dollar in 2022, mainly to the downside Premium
One year up, one year down for the dollar? After two flip-flop years, there are good reasons to expect the greenback to have a rather red 2022.