NZD/USD clings to gains above mid-0.6100s, lacks bullish conviction ahead of US NFP

- NZD/USD gains some positive traction on Friday and draws support from subdued USD demand.
- The divergent Fed-RBNZ policy outlook could lend support to the pair amid looming recession risk.
- Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the key US NFP report.
The NZD/USD pair catches fresh bids during the Asian session on Friday and reverses a part of the previous day's retracement slide from the 0.6215-0.6220 region, or a two-week high. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6170 region, up nearly 0.20%, and for now, seem to have snapped a two-day losing streak, though any meaningful upside still seems elusive.
The US Dollar (USD) struggles to gain any meaningful traction and consolidates the overnight losses amid the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) future rate-hike path, which, in turn, lends some support to the NZD/USD pair. The minutes from the June FOMC meeting released on Wednesday revealed that almost all members supported resuming rate hikes as inflation remains unacceptably high. Adding to this, Thursday's upbeat US ADP report and the ISM Services PMI reaffirmed market bets for a 25 bps lift-off at the upcoming FOMC policy meeting on July 25-26. That said, the Prices Paid sub-component of the ISM survey fell to a more than two-year low and suggested that the closely watched services inflation is gradually slowing. This, in turn, fueled speculations that the Fed will eventually soften its hawkish stance sooner rather than later and keeps the USD bulls on the defensive.
Nevertheless, the US central bank still seems poised to tighten its monetary policy further to combat stubbornly high inflation. In contrast, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) had signalled that it was done with its most aggressive hiking cycle since 1999 after raising rates by 25 bps to the highest in more than 14 years in May. Moreover, the latest Reuters poll indicates that most economists expect the RBNZ to hold the official cash rate steady on July 12, for the first time in nearly two years. This, along with China's economic woes and the risk of a further escalation in the US-China trade conflict, might continue to weigh on antipodean currencies, including the Kiwi, and cap gains for the NZD/USD pair. Traders might also refrain from placing fresh directional bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the closely-watch US jobs data later during the early North American session.
The popularly known NFP report might influence Fed's near-term policy outlook, which, in turn, will play a key role in driving the USD demand and determining the near-term trajectory for the NZD/USD pair. In the meantime, elevated US Treasury bond yields, along with the caution market mood, could act as a tailwind for the safe-haven buck and contribute to keeping a lid on spot prices. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for the resumption of the recent move-up from the 0.6050 area. Nevertheless, the major seems poised to register modest weekly gains and now looks to the RBNZ policy meeting next Wednesday for a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6167
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.6158
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.616
|Daily SMA50
|0.6169
|Daily SMA100
|0.6189
|Daily SMA200
|0.6171
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.622
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6132
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6202
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.605
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6166
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6186
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.612
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6082
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6032
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6208
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6258
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6296
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
