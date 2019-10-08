NZD/USD clings to gains above 0.6320 despite US-China trade worries

- New Zealand government's fiscal surplus widened to the highest level since 2008.
- The Chinese delegation will reportedly leave Washington earlier than planned.
- US Dollar Index extends consolidation below the 99 handle.
The NZD/USD pair gained traction during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday after the latest government data showed that the account surplus rose by $2 billion to $7.5 billion in the fiscal year to June 2019 to surpass the Treasury's forecast by $4 billion. The pair broke above the 0.63 mark and touched a daily high of 0.6326. As of writing, the pair was up 0.52% on the day at 0.6321.
Trade worries cap the pair's gains
Meanwhile, the latest headlines surrounding the United States (US)-China trade conflict revived concerns over the sides failing to reach a deal at this week's high-level talks and made it difficult for the NZD to gather further momentum.
The South China Morning Post (SCMP) claimed that the Chinese delegation was looking to leave the US one day earlier than initially planned and the Chinese Foreign Ministry earlier on Tuesday said that it was preparing to retaliate to the US’ backlisting of the Chinese firms.
On the other hand, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday revealed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) declined by 0.3% on a monthly basis in September and caused the US Dollar Index to remain in the lower half of its daily range below the 98.90 mark. Later in the session, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans' and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Chairman Powell's remarks will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from New Zealand on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6318
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|0.6289
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6318
|Daily SMA50
|0.6385
|Daily SMA100
|0.6504
|Daily SMA200
|0.6632
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6322
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6283
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6338
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6204
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6452
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6249
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6298
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6307
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6274
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6259
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6235
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6313
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6337
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6352
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
