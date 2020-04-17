NZD/USD clings to gains above 0.6000 with all eyes on China GDP

- NZD/USD remains on the front foot following the latest risk-on sentiment.
- Updates concerning the coronavirus cure, US economy re-start recently propelled the risk-on.
- China's GDP will be the key to watch while pandemic news could keep the driver’s seat.
NZD/USD extends the early-Asia gains while taking the bids to 0.6015, up 0.67% on a day, during the initial trading session. While promising results from the Gilead’s Remdesivir were the initial catalyst to change the market mood, US President Donald Trump’s upbeat comments recently managed to keep the risk-on.
CNBC was quick to roll out the news that the Gilead drug is showing effectiveness in treating the coronavirus (COVID-19) during the clinical trials. The update managed to recall the risk-takers while fueling S&P ETF more than 2.0% just after the release.
While the markets were already cheering the upbeat news of a cure to the pandemic, US President Trump released guidelines to re-open the economies in three phases. The leader also cited optimism concerning the death toll due to the virus. It’s worth mentioning that Reuters’ tally suggested, on Thursday, the biggest single-day surge in the US death toll.
Amid all these, US 10-year Treasury yields rise more than six basis points (bps) in the Friday open to 0.673% by the press time whereas the US stock futures mark near 3.0% gains by the press time.
Traders are now waiting for China’s key GDP data for the first quarter (Q1) of 2020 that includes the period of an actual virus outbreak and economic damages to the world’s second-largest economy. Although forecasts suggest a -9.9% QoQ figure, the dragon nation has recently been providing positive surprises and could propel the risk-sentiment on another such performance.
Technical analysis
The pair’s bounce from a 21-day SMA level of 0.5950 suggests further recovery towards 0.6100 while 0.6130 mark, comprising 50-day SMA, could challenge the bulls afterward.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5999
|Today Daily Change
|31 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52%
|Today daily open
|0.5968
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5948
|Daily SMA50
|0.6137
|Daily SMA100
|0.6364
|Daily SMA200
|0.6392
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6002
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5922
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6104
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5953
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5972
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5926
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5884
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5845
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6007
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6045
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6087
When is China’s Q1 GDP and how could it affect the AUD/USD?
Given the first of its kind to show the full impact of the COVID-19 on global markets, the data will undoubtedly be the key for all traders. It should also be noted that the figures from China have recently flashed upbeat outcomes.
USD/JPY consolidating the mixed risk-tone and COVID-19 headlines
USD/JPY holds steady in Tokyo opening hour as investors weigh COVID-19 headlines and mixed sentiment. Nations are seeking plans to get back to work despite contagion risks as new COVID-19 cases slow.
USD/CNH: Offshore Yuan rises ahead of China GDP
The offshore Yuan or CNH is drawing bids this Friday morning in Asia and pushing the USD/CNH pair lower for the first time in three days. China's GDP is forecasted to have contracted in January to March for the first time since 1976.
WTI: Mildly bid near $20.00, probes 50-HMA below weekly resistance trendline
Having ticked up to $19.67 to $20.12 at the start of the Asian morning, WTI seesaws around $20.00 during the early session’s trading. In doing so, the black gold jostles with 50-HMA that holds the gate for another upside filter.
Gold seesaws around $1,720 amid mixed markets, US dollar strength
Gold struggles to justify safe-haven status amid greenback strength. Trump pushes for phased economic re-start despite extended lockdown in New York, rising virus fatalities. US data continues to spread disappointment.