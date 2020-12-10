NZD/USD clings to daily gains around 0.7050 ahead of key US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD is rising modestly ahead of US data releases.
  • US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet around 91.00.
  • Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and CPI data will be featured in US economic docket.

After climbing toward 0.7100 on Wednesday, the NZD/USD pair reversed its direction during the American trading hours and closed the day in the negative territory at 0.7019. Nevertheless, the pair is staging a rebound ahead of key macroeconomic data releases from the US and was last seen gaining 0.38% on a daily basis at 0.7046.

DXY loses recovery momentum

The negative shift seen in risk sentiment on Wednesday helped the greenback gather strength in the second half of the day. Renewed concerns over US lawmakers failing to reach an agreement on the coronavirus aid bill before the year-end and the lack of progress in the EU-UK trade talks caused investors to start seeking refuge. The US Dollar Index (DXY) closed above 91.00 after dropping to 90.70 earlier in the day.

On Thursday, the DXY is moving sideways in a tight range around 91.00. Later in the session, the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Markets expect the annual core CPI to remain unchanged at 1.6% in November and a higher-than-expected reading could provide a boost to the USD.

Meanwhile, investors will keep a close eye on Wall Street's performance as well. At the moment, the S&P 500 Futures are posting small daily gains and a rebound in US stocks could put additional weight on the USD.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7044
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 0.7024
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6979
Daily SMA50 0.6792
Daily SMA100 0.6715
Daily SMA200 0.6463
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7095
Previous Daily Low 0.7011
Previous Weekly High 0.7104
Previous Weekly Low 0.7009
Previous Monthly High 0.7052
Previous Monthly Low 0.6589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7043
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7063
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6992
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6959
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6908
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7076
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7127
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.716

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises in response to fresh ECB stimulus

EUR/USD rises in response to fresh ECB stimulus

EUR/USD is rising well above 1.21, responding to fresh stimulus from the ECB and no materially new language on exchange rate concerns. US jobless claims missed estimates while the FDA's vaccine approval, Brexit and US stimulus talks are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates close to 1.3300 as Brexit deal hopes hang by a thread

GBP/USD consolidates close to 1.3300 as Brexit deal hopes hang by a thread

GBP/USD has mostly traded sideways in recent trade around the 1.3300 level, having recovered from worst levels just below 1.3250 hit shortly before the start of the US trading session.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD eyes test of $1850 following firmer than expected US inflation

XAU/USD eyes test of $1850 following firmer than expected US inflation

Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been on the front foot in recent trade, with a boost coming at 13:30GMT in the form of slightly softer than expected US Consumer Price Inflation numbers.

Gold news

The crypto market reluctantly retreats from highs

The crypto market reluctantly retreats from highs

A corrective sentiment continues to prevail in the crypto market. Yesterday afternoon, Bitcoin briefly dipped to almost $17,500 and is trading at $18,400 at the beginning of the day on Thursday. 

Read more

WTI climbs to fresh 7-month highs above $47

WTI climbs to fresh 7-month highs above $47

After spending the first half of the week fluctuating above $45, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gathered bullish momentum on Thursday and advanced to its highest level since early March at $47.71. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures