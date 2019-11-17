NZD/USD clings to 0.6400 amid US-China trade positive headlines

  • NZD/USD fails to cheer the latest positive headlines from the US and China, BusinessNZ PMI data.
  • The pair benefited from the RBNZ’s surprise no rate cut.
  • An absence of major data keeps the market’s attention on trade news for fresh impulse.

NZD/USD buyers seem to catch a breath as the pair shows a little positive response to the latest slew of US-China trade headlines. The quote seesaws around 0.6400 by the press time of early Monday morning in Asia.

Trade talks between the United States (US) and China are in their final stages to mark the “phase one” completion. The latest media reports from the US and China are both supportive of the arguments as not only the Trump administration but officials from the dragon nation also are positive to the last round of phone calls held on Friday. Though, no clear deadline, as to when the initial deal will be signed, is yet available from any of the sides.

On the data front, New Zealand’s Business NZ Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for October rose to 55.4 from 54.4 prior.

The kiwi pair turns out to become the best G10 currency pair by the end of last week. The same can be attributed to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) surprise no rate cut. It should, however, be noted that the central bank Governor Adrian Orr kept the door open for further easing if needed.

In spite of the overall trade positive sentiment, the kiwi traders seem to await strong clues of trade progress, might the phase one deal announcement, to extend the latest run-up. Adding to this could be the lack of data on the economic calendar. Furthermore, the escalation of protests in Hong Kong could also be considered as a negative catalyst.

Technical Analysis

Prices stay below 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 0.6427 while holding above the 21-day EMA, around 0.6370. As a result, traders will look for a clear break to register a major move.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6406
Today Daily Change 4 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 0.6402
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.638
Daily SMA50 0.6345
Daily SMA100 0.6441
Daily SMA200 0.657
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6411
Previous Daily Low 0.6367
Previous Weekly High 0.642
Previous Weekly Low 0.6324
Previous Monthly High 0.6437
Previous Monthly Low 0.6204
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6394
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6384
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6376
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6349
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6332
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.642
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6437
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6464

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

